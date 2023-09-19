What specials are bookmakers offering about Constitution Hill - and is there any value?

After Nicky Henderson announced Constitution Hill will remain over hurdles this season, bookmakers released plenty of special bets about what the reigning Champion Hurdle winner might go on to achieve. Here, we highlight what specials are available about Michael Buckley's superstar before our expert Graeme Rodway gives his view on where there might be value, if any.

Constitution Hill is a general 1-2 to win the 2024 Champion Hurdle.

Paddy Power

4-5 Constitution Hill to win the 2023 Fighting Fifth, 2023 Christmas Hurdle and 2024 Champion Hurdle

5-6 Constitution Hill to remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 National Hunt season (minimum three runs)

9-4 Constitution Hill to win the 2024 and 2025 Champion Hurdle

10-3 Constitution Hill to win the 2024 Champion Hurdle by ten lengths or more

5-1 Constitution Hill to win the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Champion Hurdle

14-1 Constitution Hill to win the 2024 Champion Hurdle by 20 lengths or more

William Hill

How many Champion Hurdles will Constitution Hill win?

12-1 Exactly one

7-2 Exactly two

4-6 Exactly three

7-2 Four or more

Evens Constitution Hill to remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 National Hunt season (minimum three runs)

Coral

How many Champion Hurdles will Constitution Hill win?

7-4 Three or more

4-1 Four or more

'Only bet worth any serious consideration' - Graeme Rodway's verdict

There are some frankly awful prices on offer about Constitution Hill in the specials markets right now and I can’t think of many worse than the short odds available on him to win at least three Champion Hurdles.

You have to go back to 1987 and See You Then to find the only time Henderson has saddled a horse to win three in a row and even his outstanding winners of the race, Binocular (2010), Buveur D’Air (2017 and 2018) and Epatante (2020), didn’t really get close to a hat-trick.

Henderson didn’t even manage to win consecutive Champion Chases with the greatest two-mile chaser of all-time, Sprinter Sacre, so that gives you an idea of how hard it can be to keep superstars like Constitution Hill at the top of their game over such a long period of time.

Nicky Henderson shows off Constitution Hill to an adoring public Credit: Tyron Mills

When you add into the bargain that you’d have to wait the best part of two years to collect, even if Constitution Hill were to do it, you’d be better off putting your money in the bank and finding a half-decent interest rate.

The only bet worth any serious consideration is for Constitution Hill to go unbeaten in at least three starts this season at even-money with Hills.

He went through last season unbeaten, when winning at odds of 1-4, 1-7, 4-11 and 2-15 – combined that works out to 1.21-1. When you consider his stock is even higher now, meaning he might go off at shorter prices this campaign, there has to be a chance that evens is a fair price. It almost certainly will be if he runs only three times, too.

Graeme Rodway

