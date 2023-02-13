'We've been bone-dry' - Ascot watering before Saturday card as lack of rain continues

Ascot is hoping for good ground for Saturday's big fixture, despite having been impacted by the dry weather which has caused unseasonably quick conditions at meetings across Britain this month.

A lack of rain has already had an effect on this week's racing, with Fakenham's meeting on Friday cancelled on welfare grounds due to quick conditions. There are no cancellation concerns for the Ascot Chase card, but another predominantly dry week is on the agenda and watering has begun at the Berkshire track.

Around 5mm was applied to Swinley Bottom and 10mm to the rest of the track on Monday, and clerk of the course Chris Stickels wants to maintain the current good ground in the run up to Saturday.

A field of seven remain in contention for the Betfair Ascot Chase (), including last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies, top-class chaser Shishkin and the progressive Pic D'Orhy. Millers Bank, First Flow, Aye Right and Minella Drama also stood their ground at the latest confirmation stage.

"Like everywhere we've been bone-dry and were watering on Monday," said Stickels. "We might put on a bit more on Wednesday too, but there may be the odd shower on Thursday and Friday. It'll be patchy, light rain, but only between 2-5mm.

"We're anticipating racing on good ground at this stage and that's what we're hoping for. Preparation has gone okay, but we may have to do some verti-draining."

Ascot has not staged racing since November 19, when the card was decimated by non-runners including Constitution Hill and Edwardstone due to "unprecedented" drying conditions on the day.

The track has since lost its pre-Christmas Long Walk Hurdle meeting and the Clarence House Chase card due to frost.

"I've been working at Ascot for 18 years and we've only watered at this February meeting once, it's very unusual," added Stickels. "We've been unlucky in losing two of the other main jumps meetings, and even though we haven't raced in a while you wouldn't know it. The frost covers were on for two weeks in December, and for a week in January."

Bristol De Mai: could be in action at Haydock on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

At Haydock, course specialist Bristol De Mai heads 17 in contention for Saturday's Grand National Trial (), which also includes the Venetia Williams-trained pair Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave, as well as Welsh Grand National winner The Two Amigos.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright also said it had been "bone-dry" at the Merseyside course and will make a decision on Wednesday as to whether to water ahead of the fixture.

The going is currently good at the track following less than 2mm of rain in the last week, with showers forecast on Wednesday.

Tellwright said: "We're the same as the rest of the country. It's been bone-dry and we have been due some rain for a bit. We might get some modest showers on Wednesday, but that might be it.

"We'll take a view on whether to water then, and we'll have no difficulties doing so as our licence means we can do it when we want to."

The going at Wincanton is good, good to firm in places, ahead of the track's Kingwell Hurdle () card on Saturday, but clerk of the course Daniel Cooper is optimistic it will be good ground by race day.

He said: "We're 80 per cent good all over at the moment, with some good to firm in the home straight. We're close to good ground all over and I hope it'll be that by Saturday.

"We're not having any serious issues and we'll review on Wednesday if we need to water to bring it to good all over, but it's not going to be really quick ground, as it's not drying out to a worrying level."

Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque could make a quick return in the Kingwell Hurdle, with Elite Hurdle winner Knappers Hill and Greatwood Hurdle hero I Like To Move It among the seven entries.



Betfair: 5-4 Fakir D'Oudairies, 2 Shishkin, 5-2 Pic D'Orhy, 7 Millers Bank, 14 First Flow, 40 Aye Right, Minella Drama

