'He's so very rare, we just want to keep him safe' - Aidan O'Brien already eyeing third Gold Cup for Kyprios

Dual Gold Cup winner Kyprios is edging towards Yeats territory and Aidan O'Brien already has his eyes firmly fixed on a third Royal Ascot triumph for his superstar stayer, who might only be seen once more this year with a view to minding him for next year – and that is highly unlikely to be in the Arc.

Kyprios is halfway towards emulating the greatest stayer of all time, but his Goodwood Cup success last week was so emphatic that it generated plenty of Arc chat. According to Racing Post Ratings, the four-length defeat of Sweet William was the joint second-best performance of his entire career and O'Brien hailed his relentless stamina as "very rare".

The Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival next month is the next port of call and that Curragh contest could be the last time the six-year-old runs this season.