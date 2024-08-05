Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'He's so very rare, we just want to keep him safe' - Aidan O'Brien already eyeing third Gold Cup for Kyprios

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Ryan Moore riding Kyprios win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on July 30, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Kyprios: runaway winner of the Goodwood Cup under Ryan Moore last weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Dual Gold Cup winner Kyprios is edging towards Yeats territory and Aidan O'Brien already has his eyes firmly fixed on a third Royal Ascot triumph for his superstar stayer, who might only be seen once more this year with a view to minding him for next year – and that is highly unlikely to be in the Arc.

Kyprios is halfway towards emulating the greatest stayer of all time, but his Goodwood Cup success last week was so emphatic that it generated plenty of Arc chat. According to Racing Post Ratings, the four-length defeat of Sweet William was the joint second-best performance of his entire career and O'Brien hailed his relentless stamina as "very rare".

The Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival next month is the next port of call and that Curragh contest could be the last time the six-year-old runs this season.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland