- More
'He's so very rare, we just want to keep him safe' - Aidan O'Brien already eyeing third Gold Cup for Kyprios
Dual Gold Cup winner Kyprios is edging towards Yeats territory and Aidan O'Brien already has his eyes firmly fixed on a third Royal Ascot triumph for his superstar stayer, who might only be seen once more this year with a view to minding him for next year – and that is highly unlikely to be in the Arc.
Kyprios is halfway towards emulating the greatest stayer of all time, but his Goodwood Cup success last week was so emphatic that it generated plenty of Arc chat. According to Racing Post Ratings, the four-length defeat of Sweet William was the joint second-best performance of his entire career and O'Brien hailed his relentless stamina as "very rare".
The Irish St Leger at the Irish Champions Festival next month is the next port of call and that Curragh contest could be the last time the six-year-old runs this season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges
- 'We've been blown away by the support' - Racing comes together to support Graham Lee at Galway Races black-tie event on Saturday
- Willie Mullins pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Facile Vega after death of four-time Grade 1 winner
- JP McManus set for strong hand after full field declared for Galway Plate
- Dermot Cox, owner of Back In Front and Ninetieth Minute, dies aged 76
- 'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges
- 'We've been blown away by the support' - Racing comes together to support Graham Lee at Galway Races black-tie event on Saturday
- Willie Mullins pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Facile Vega after death of four-time Grade 1 winner
- JP McManus set for strong hand after full field declared for Galway Plate
- Dermot Cox, owner of Back In Front and Ninetieth Minute, dies aged 76