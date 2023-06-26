'We'll try to get him to York in the same form' - Mostahdaf has Shadwell dreaming of more Group 1 glory

Shadwell, on a high after Mostahdaf’s stunning success in last week’s Prince of Wales's Stakes, are now targeting more big-race glory in Britain’s three major middle-distance races this summer.



Mostahdaf earned the best Racing Post Rating of the royal meeting when quickening clear of the likes of Luxembourg, Adayar and Bay Bridge in the 1m2f Group 1 and is being primed to tackle the Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor meeting on August 23.

And with Anmaat well fancied for Saturday week's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and Hukum in line to take his place in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes on July 29, Shadwell's long-serving racing manager Angus Gold is hopeful of building on the success Baaeed brought to the table last year.