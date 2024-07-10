'We may wait until Chantilly on Sunday' - strong Sheikh Ahmed entry in Summer Mile could see Quddwah rerouted to France

Connections of the unbeaten Quddwah , who is 3-1 second favourite for Saturday’s Group 2 Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Stakes at Ascot, are considering rerouting the son of Kingman to Chantilly the following day.

The lightly raced four-year-old made it three wins from as many starts when landing the Listed Paradise Stakes from Docklands on Royal Ascot trials day on May 1, but he was then ruled out of his intended first Group 1 target in the Queen Anne Stakes with a low blood count.

Now back in full bloom, Quddwah is one of three live Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned hopes among the 13 entries for the Summer Mile which has prompted a rethink.

James Doyle put Quddwah through his paces on the Cambridge Road Polytrack in Newmarket on Wednesday morning and could be in line to take the ride were he rerouted to France on Sunday for the Group 3 Prix Messidor also over a mile.

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford said: “Quddwah is in the Summer Mile but so are Sheikh Ahmed’s other pair Maljoom and Embesto, so we may wait until Chantilly on Sunday.

"James Doyle was very happy with him this morning and it’s a shame that he missed running at Royal Ascot.”

Maljoom is currently a best priced 5-2 market leader for the Summer Mile with Embesto an 8-1 chance.

The form of Quddwah’s win in the Paradise Stakes got a boost when Docklands went on to chase home Charyn in the Queen Anne. He also has entries in this month's Group 1 Sussex Stakes and the Group 2 Celebration Mile and Group 2 City of York Stakes in August.

