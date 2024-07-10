Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:35 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:35 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners - can his good run continue with three favourites today?

Sir Mark Prescott recently sent out his first Royal Ascot winner in 28 years
Sir Mark Prescott: has been successful with his last four runnersCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners since Sunday and boasts a 50 per cent domestic strike-rate (5-10) so far this month.

Born Ruler (6-5f) and Sea King (Evens f) were winners in back-to-back days at Ayr on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Godsend (9-2) sealed a third success in a row at Ripon on Monday evening before Orbital (11-2) scored at Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Prescott saddles three runners on Wednesday and here we provide the lowdown on their chances . . .

Warmonger

Race 3.30 Lingfield (2m½f handicap)

Odds 10-11f

Form figures 00-423

Jockey Jack Gilligan

Spotlight view Prescott three-year-old who, like so many from this stable over the years, has fared better since handicapping; beaten favourite, one place behind Wannabeawallaby, at Yarmouth (1m6f) most recently but the winner gives that form a solid look; remains of interest.

Silk
Warmonger15:30 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Miss El Fundi

Race 4.35 Kempton (6f fillies' novice)

Odds 2-1f

Form figures 45

Jockey Luke Morris

Spotlight view A staying-on fourth of 11 on her debut over course and distance last month and although she faced a much stiffer task in the Chesham at Royal Ascot (7f, good to firm) 17 days later, she was far from disgraced in finishing fifth of the 15 runners; return to 6f may not be ideal but she is still high on the list. 

Silk
Miss El Fundi16:35 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Overture

Race 6.40 Kempton (division two of mile handicap)

Odds 13-8f

Form figures 708-

Jockey Luke Morris

Spotlight view No chances taken on opening mark judged on last October's three quick runs at 7f (Polytrack and Tapeta), but a mile will surely provoke improvement from this relative of Tribute Act, Ribbons and Soviet Song; big player.

Silk
Overture18:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth on Wednesday 

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain