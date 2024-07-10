Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners - can his good run continue with three favourites today?

Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners since Sunday and boasts a 50 per cent domestic strike-rate (5-10) so far this month.

Born Ruler (6-5f) and Sea King (Evens f) were winners in back-to-back days at Ayr on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Godsend (9-2) sealed a third success in a row at Ripon on Monday evening before Orbital (11-2) scored at Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Prescott saddles three runners on Wednesday and here we provide the lowdown on their chances . . .

Race 3.30 Lingfield (2m½f handicap)

Odds 10-11f

Form figures 00-423

Jockey Jack Gilligan

Spotlight view Prescott three-year-old who, like so many from this stable over the years, has fared better since handicapping; beaten favourite, one place behind Wannabeawallaby, at Yarmouth (1m6f) most recently but the winner gives that form a solid look; remains of interest.

Warmonger 15:30 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Race 4.35 Kempton (6f fillies' novice)

Odds 2-1f

Form figures 45

Jockey Luke Morris

Spotlight view A staying-on fourth of 11 on her debut over course and distance last month and although she faced a much stiffer task in the Chesham at Royal Ascot (7f, good to firm) 17 days later, she was far from disgraced in finishing fifth of the 15 runners; return to 6f may not be ideal but she is still high on the list.

Miss El Fundi 16:35 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Race 6.40 Kempton (division two of mile handicap)

Odds 13-8f

Form figures 708-

Jockey Luke Morris

Spotlight view No chances taken on opening mark judged on last October's three quick runs at 7f (Polytrack and Tapeta), but a mile will surely provoke improvement from this relative of Tribute Act, Ribbons and Soviet Song; big player.

Overture 18:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.