Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners - can his good run continue with three favourites today?
Sir Mark Prescott has been successful with his last four runners since Sunday and boasts a 50 per cent domestic strike-rate (5-10) so far this month.
Born Ruler (6-5f) and Sea King (Evens f) were winners in back-to-back days at Ayr on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Godsend (9-2) sealed a third success in a row at Ripon on Monday evening before Orbital (11-2) scored at Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Prescott saddles three runners on Wednesday and here we provide the lowdown on their chances . . .
Warmonger
Race 3.30 Lingfield (2m½f handicap)
Odds 10-11f
Form figures 00-423
Jockey Jack Gilligan
Spotlight view Prescott three-year-old who, like so many from this stable over the years, has fared better since handicapping; beaten favourite, one place behind Wannabeawallaby, at Yarmouth (1m6f) most recently but the winner gives that form a solid look; remains of interest.
Miss El Fundi
Race 4.35 Kempton (6f fillies' novice)
Odds 2-1f
Form figures 45
Jockey Luke Morris
Spotlight view A staying-on fourth of 11 on her debut over course and distance last month and although she faced a much stiffer task in the Chesham at Royal Ascot (7f, good to firm) 17 days later, she was far from disgraced in finishing fifth of the 15 runners; return to 6f may not be ideal but she is still high on the list.
Overture
Race 6.40 Kempton (division two of mile handicap)
Odds 13-8f
Form figures 708-
Jockey Luke Morris
Spotlight view No chances taken on opening mark judged on last October's three quick runs at 7f (Polytrack and Tapeta), but a mile will surely provoke improvement from this relative of Tribute Act, Ribbons and Soviet Song; big player.
