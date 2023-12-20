'We know he’s got ability' - Harry Fry hopeful Might I can successfully step up in grade at Ascot on Friday

Harry Fry continues to build a formidable team for some of the top races over the Christmas period and believes Might I has the class to successfully step up in grade at Ascot on Friday.

The seven-year-old is expected to take his chance in the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices' Chase after getting off the mark over fences at Exeter last time out.

Might I came home alone in that 2m3f novice chase after sole rival Bourbali was pulled up before the eighth fence.

Although Might I was not given much of a test, Fry was happy he gained some much-needed experience before Friday's Grade 2 contest.

The trainer said: "We know he’s got ability, he just has to continue to progress with his jumping. He can jump pretty well, it’s just about putting it all together as opposed to making the odd mistake.

"He’s a novice, he’s progressing and it’s about experience, and Friday will be another step up the ladder.

"We’ve always had this race in mind and although he made the most of the opportunity the other day, it was unfortunate his only rival was unable to complete.

"Johnny [Burke, jockey] was happy we put the cheekpieces on him the last day, I think he was sharper and learned from his first run against more experienced rivals. It is more experience, nonetheless, and hopefully he can step up in grade over fences."

Might I is not the only runner the yard is set to run at Ascot on Friday as newcomer I Won’t Back Down is on course to make his debut in the Listed bumper which concludes the card.

Owned by the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, the four-year-old ended his time in Ireland with a seven-length success in a Ballinrobe bumper last season.

Fry said: "We thought that rather than carrying a penalty in an ordinary bumper, we’d try him against better horses to see what level we’re at.

"We’ve been taking our time with him and Friday’s race is always a good bumper, which it should be for a Listed event, and we’ll learn a lot more about him. He’s a lovely horse who can hopefully give us something to work with for the future."

Altobelli , a two-time winner over hurdles, is set to feature in Saturday’s £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy, and the trainer has high hopes for a bold run.

"We’re really looking forward to taking him there on Saturday," said Fry. "I was really pleased with his reappearance over course and distance. Running in a handicap for the first time will have hopefully sharpened him up, and he seems in really good form."

Boothill: set to return in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton next week Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Away from this weekend’s action, Fry said Grade 2 winner Boothill is likely to have the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on December 27 as his next aim.

The eight-year-old, who has won his two starts this season, was withdrawn from the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Sandown this month due to testing conditions.

Boothill landed the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at the Kempton fixture 12 months ago, and Fry is excited to see him return, even though the Desert Orchid has become a limited handicap.

He said: "He’ll have an entry at Kempton which, frustratingly from our point of view, is now a limited handicap as opposed to a Grade 2 race at level weights.

"We had plans to step up into Grade 1 company but that didn’t happen, and it means he’ll have a bit to find on ratings against the top horses in this division."

Fry added: "He's in really good form with himself. We obviously took him out of the Tingle Creek due to the deteriorating conditions as doesn't really want testing ground."

