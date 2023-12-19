Bryony Frost 'taking a couple of days to recover' after schooling fall but should be fit for Ascot and Kempton

Bryony Frost’s agent Iain Turner is hopeful the jockey will not miss major Christmas meetings at Ascot and Kempton after a schooling fall ruled her out of rides at Fakenham and Newbury.

Frost, 28, had been due to partner the well-fancied Brandisova in the 2m5f handicap chase at Fakenham on Tuesday, while Kadex and Scene One were also prominent in the betting for the 3m5f handicap chase and 2m5f female jockeys’ handicap chase respectively.

Although the Grade 1-winning jockey will miss a strong book of rides at Fakenham, Turner believes there is no need to worry before the weekend or for Boxing Day at Kempton, where Frost is expected to reunite with Frodon in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase .

Turner said: "She had a fall when schooling on Monday and she’s taking a couple of days to recover. We’ve not heard anything otherwise as it stands.

"She went into hospital for a check-up and was sent home last night. She wasn’t kept in or anything, but it’s unfortunate because we had some good chances at Fakenham. She won’t be riding there and we’re also giving Newbury a miss tomorrow."

All three rides were for trainer Lucy Wadham, but Jack Tudor will now be aboard Brandisova, Nick Scholfield will ride Kadex and amateur Natalie Parker is to partner Scene One.

Frost was also expected to steer the Chris Gordon-trained Highway One O Five in the 2m½f maiden hurdle at Newbury on Wednesday.

The in-form rider narrowly missed out on Saturday's feature December Gold Cup when her bold front-running ride on Il Ridoto fell narrowly short of victory, with Fugitif getting up in the final strides. Frost has ridden nine winners from 40 rides since the start of November.

