Wathnan Racing's Qatari trainer looking to build on first British success

Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani is eyeing a major handicap success this month after gaining his first winner in Britain at the weekend.

Al-Jehani set up base in Newmarket at the start of the season, training a small number of horses for the Emir of Qatar's Wathnan Racing, and got off the mark with Make Me King in the 7f handicap at Newcastle on Saturday.

Make Me King had shown up well for a long way in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, which was won by Wathan's first string English Oak, before tiring into eighth.

Under a more patient ride, the former Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old handled the quick turnaround with aplomb to give his trainer a landmark success.

"I'm very glad for me and all my team to have my first winner [in Britain]," said Al-Jehani. "Make Me King shows a lot of ability in his work and I was happy to see him win nine days on from Royal Ascot.

"He's not a front-runner, like how we saw him at Royal Ascot, so James [Doyle] was patient on him and gave him time to be confident, and he showed a good turn of foot."

Make Me King was one of three runners for Al-Jehani at Royal Ascot, with Haunted Dream faring best when runner-up to Group 2 winner Israr in the Listed Wolferton Stakes.

Make Me King wins the 7f handicap at Newcastle on Saturday under James Doyle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Haunted Dream relished the fast pace at the royal meeting and is in line to take up his engagement in the John Smith's Cup at York on July 13, for which he is the general 6-1 favourite.

"We did great at Royal Ascot and although unfortunately we didn't have the winners, Haunted Dream was second behind a nice horse in Israr," the trainer said.

"He's entered in the John Smith's Cup at York and the plan is to go there."

Al-Jehani has rapidly ascended the training ranks in Qatar, building up an 80-strong team of horses in Doha and saddling the highest number of winners (58) last season.

He has had ten runners in Britain since taking up residence in the lower yard of Tom Clover's Kremlin House Stables following a deal negotiated by Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown.

"I'm very happy," said Al-Jehani. "Tom Clover is a really nice guy and I always thank him for his hospitality and it's great to be in a yard with such heritage."

