'Very hardy filly' Believing could make quick Royal Ascot return on Saturday after Group 1 near-miss

Believing , who finished well when a close fourth in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day at Royal Ascot, could make a quick return to action on Saturday.

George Boughey is keen to step her back up in trip to six furlongs in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes .

The filly came from further back than those who finished in front of her when beaten a length and a half behind Asfoora on Tuesday and her trainer said: "I was very pleased with her. She's come out of the race super and we will very much be looking forward to trying to run her again on Saturday.

"We'll monitor it day by day but she's a very hardy filly who's doing everything right at the moment."

Believing, a comfortable Listed winner over five furlongs at Haydock ten days before the King Charles III, landed three six-furlong races races last season — including a Group 3 event — and is a best-priced 12-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee.

"She was a fraction on her head early doors yesterday and that surprised me as I thought she'd really be able to lay up with the early pace and she got slightly out of her ground," Boughey reflected on Wednesday morning.

"She did well in the circumstances and it could set her up nicely for the weekend."

Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel , who misses Friday's Coronation Stakes due to a joint issue, is set to return to action in the autumn.

Trainer Karl Burke revealed: "She went for an MRI scan on Monday and she's got a little bit of bone bruising. We were a bit worried there might be a crack but there isn't so that's positive and it's not a cyst in the joint either.

"She'll probably be given a break now and trained for the autumn."

Fallen Angel, who won the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season, was beaten favourite for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month but returned to the Curragh three weeks later to land the Irish equivalent by an impressive two and three-quarter lengths.

Fallen Angel (Danny Tudhope) winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"She should be fine after a few easy weeks, the bone bruising is on the mild side," Burke said. "It probably explains why she didn't run her race on the faster ground and undulations at Newmarket.

"Autumn ground will be perfect for her and we'll work out a plan for her. Obviously we're disappointed we missed this week but the main thing is she's going to be fine."

Now read these...

'It was such a gamble bringing her over, but we've more than paid our way' - Aussie ace Asfoora strikes in King Charles III Stakes

'I need to watch it again but he looked pretty good today' - Varian and De Sousa off to dream start as Charyn dominates Queen Anne

'He's as good as I've seen in our place' - Rosallion repays Hannon's faith with stunning surge in St James's Palace Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.