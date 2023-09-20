'Unless you win a Gold Cup why go chasing?' - Constitution Hill decision the right one says Barry Geraghty

Barry Geraghty, who purchased Constitution Hill as a foal, believes the decision to keep the superstar hurdler over smaller obstacles was the correct one.

Owner Michael Buckley had floated the idea of emulating the great Dawn Run by winning a Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup, but that possibility was quashed on Tuesday when trainer Nicky Henderson announced the brilliant six-year-old would remain over hurdles.

Geraghty, who bought the son of Blue Bresil for €16,500 in 2017, has been in regular contact with the Seven Barrows team in recent months.

He said: "Having spoken with Nicky and Michael throughout the summer and autumn, I got the impression that it was more likely to be that way [staying over hurdles]. It’s the right call to make and I know Michael made the comparison with Dawn Run, who was a really good stayer.

"With the pace Constitution Hill has shown and with that level of speed, is he likely to get the Gold Cup trip? We’ve seen lots of horses over the years turning into the straight and travelling like winners but not getting home, so I can understand the reasoning behind it.

"Unless you’re going to win a Gold Cup why would you feel the need to go chasing. I know Nicky and Michael have been speaking with people who have lots of experience and the general consensus was to stick to what you’re doing."

Constitution Hill: will bid for a second Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

He added: "Both Michael and Nicky made the point that he could go chasing and win a Champion Chase, which would be brilliant, but he would have to make the transition to fences and everything would have to go smoothly.

"A champion hurdler is an amazing thing to have and so far he’s been brilliant – hopefully he can keep doing what he’s been doing. To be in the winner's enclosure after the Supreme and the Champion Hurdle was absolutely amazing. To see what he’s done, with his record-breaking times, has been a joy. He’s a special horse."

