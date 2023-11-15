Top juvenile Relief Rally to surprisingly be offered for sale at Tattersalls next month

Leading British juvenile filly Relief Rally is surprisingly set to go under the hammer at next month’s Tattersalls December Mare Sale to "test the water" of the market but would be sold at the right price according to connections.

The William Haggas-trained filly was beaten only once in her five races in 2023, winning the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York and the Newbury Super Sprint after losing by just a nose in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She was ante-post favourite for the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket in September but was a late absentee due to a dirty scope. After that, plans to run her at the Breeders’ Cup were shelved.

The daughter of Kodiac is now set to be offered at Tattersalls as part of the high-quality Sceptre Sessions on December 5.

Owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have no interest in the breeding side of racing, but if Relief Rally fails to pass her reserve she would be retained and brought back as a possible Qipco 1,000 Guineas or Commonwealth Cup contender for 2024.

Owner Simon Munir (right) with Relief Rally, William Haggas and Tom Marquand after the Lowther Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The owners' racing manager Anthony Bromley said: “Relief Rally missed the Cheveley Park due to a dirty scope and the alternative was the Breeders’ Cup but that would have meant running against colts over five furlongs in the Turf Sprint or going a mile against fillies as there was nothing in between.”

He added: “Instead she’s had a break and is now back with William and the plan is to put her through the ring at the December Sales. The owners are not breeding people, so there’s no long-term plan there and we're testing the water.

"She looks to have a good slot in the catalogue, selling before Cachet and Rogue Millennium, so we’ll see what interest there is. If she doesn’t pass her reserve we’ll keep her for next year when she could even be a Guineas horse.”

Bromley bought Relief Rally for 58,000gns at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale in 2022 and she has already proved a money spinner with more than £300,000 in prize-money.

