'A very rare commodity' - magnificent broodmare Kensea to be sold at Tattersalls

Guy Pariente's magnificent broodmare Kensea will be sold as a wildcard during the second Sceptre Session at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale next month.

A homebred of the leading French owner-breeder, Kensea is the dam of two Group 1 winners in Sealiway and Sunway, the latter the winner of last month's Criterium International for David Menuisier and Pariente, who owns the juvenile with Qatar Racing and Thomas Lines.

Sealiway, who will embark on his second covering season at Haras de Beaumont in 2024, won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and then the Champions Stakes at three. The horse was the most popular sire in France this term, having had 166 mares visit him at the Normandy stud.

Sealiway (left): Group 1 winner at two and three Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

A Listed winner herself at two, Kensea is offered in foal to the Aga Khan's exciting young sire Zarak and will be offered as lot 1825 , the final lot of the session on December 5.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Kensea is a very rare commodity and represents an almost unique opportunity for breeders from throughout the world to acquire the dam of two Group 1 winners at a relatively young age. She is not only a magnificent tribute to the hugely successful breeding operation that Guy Pariente has developed in France, but also in foal to one of Europe’s most exciting young sires and can be mated to any of the world’s leading stallions.

"Kensea is the complete package and will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of a Tattersalls December Mares Sale which, as ever, promises to showcase the finest mares and fillies to a global audience."

