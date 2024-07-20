'Plenty of people have said they enjoyed it' - jump jockeys at Market Rasen praise first episode of Champions: Full Gallop

The stars of Champions: Full Gallop were asked by Market Rasen to attend an autograph-signing session, such has been the positive reaction to the opening episode of the behind-the-scenes prime-time docuseries on ITV.

"Plenty of people have already come up to us at Market Rasen saying how much they've enjoyed the series so far," said leading rider Sean Bowen, who attended the London premiere on Wednesday. His title battle with Harry Cobden is the focus of episode two.

Episode one was based on the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, a race won by Gavin Sheehan aboard the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick, and speaking at Market Rasen the day after it aired at 9pm on the terrestrial channel, the rider said: "It was very cool and I've had loads of messages from friends and family.

"I hope everyone enjoyed it as I thought it came across very well to get people interested in our sport and to get to know a bit more about what actually happens.

"Watching the King George back was really cool. It was amazing he actually won the race and no matter how many times I watch it from different angles, I can't believe he still won.

"It's amazing because of Hewick's backstory – we all know how much he cost but those outside of racing didn't – and I hope everyone enjoyed watching that part of it as much as I did."

Sheehan hopes the show can increase the sport's fanbase and said: "People outside the sport, the public and even many at Market Rasen, I'd imagine they're coming here for a few drinks and bets rather than to see the horses, which is what we need them to do.

"We need them to come and view the horses, jockeys and trainers and hopefully the series is only the start of bringing it out."

Bowen admitted he has already binge-watched the first three episodes. He said: "I watched the first three episodes last night and I thought they were very good and gripping. It was quite cool Shark's horse won as it gave the producers a different angle to show. They've done a good job and hopefully it spreads to that wider audience.

"Even if it doesn't reach that massive wider audience, it's nice that we've been able to try to show how the sport goes day-to-day. It's great lots of the crowd have seemed to appreciate it."

Champion jockey Harry Cobden was christened "Hollywood Harry" at the premiere by the joint-chief executive of the production company South Shore, and he said: "It was something slightly different and a perspective of what we do on a day-to-day basis – but we obviously had a good editing team too! It was good fun and an enjoyable experience. I hope we've made a few more film stars!"

Fellow rider Johnny Burke said: "It was really good. It was nice to show people what's going on in our lives and I hope as the series goes on they can see more and more of it."

