Jonbon, Love Envoi and Queens Gamble among top talents set to run this week
Monday
After a compelling Dublin Racing Festival, it’s back to the bread and butter with Fontwell and Carlisle staging jump racing and Wolverhampton hosting an evening all-weather fixture. Glen Buck (8.00) bids to back up his recent debut win for Roger Varian in the 1m1½f novice at Dunstall Park.
Tuesday
It’s third time lucky for the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares’ bumper (3.45) at Market Rasen after two cancellations at the Lincolnshire track.
The unbeaten Queens Gamble, an 8-1 shot for the Champion Bumper, seeks to extend her unbeaten record to three for Jonathan Burke and Oliver Sherwood and faces four bumper winners in the 11-runner line-up. Taunton and Wolverhampton stage the other meetings.
Wednesday
Racing fans will have to wait until 8.00 for the feature race with Ebor third Earl Of Tyrone, a new recruit for William Haggas, 2020 St Leger second Berkshire Rocco and November Handicap scorer Metier among the nine entries for the 2m conditions stakes at Kempton. There are three afternoon jumps fixtures at Ludlow, Southwell and Fairyhouse.
Thursday
Dual Grade 1-winning hurdler Saldier has been entered to make his chasing debut at Thurles (1.30). The nine-year-old would be a late recruit to the discipline and has not been able to trouble the principals in three starts in top-level company over hurdles this campaign.
Charlie Longsdon’s Supreme hope Rare Edition could be in action in the M1 Agency Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon (3.00), with other meetings taking place at Doncaster and Ffos Las over jumps and on the all-weather at Newcastle in the evening.
Friday
Bangor hosts its first North Wales National (2.20) with the consistent Conquredalofeurope and the hat-trick-seeking The Questioner entered. Kempton stages the other jumps meeting with all-weather cards at Southwell, Chelmsford and Dundalk.
Saturday
Jonbon and Love Envoi are set to be the star names in action at Warwick, with the Arkle favourite likely to contest the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase and Harry Fry’s star mare tackling a Listed hurdle against her own sex.
The Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon may have a second weekend entry in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, where the similarly-sponsored Denman Chase could attract some Gold Cup hopefuls – or possibly Grand National contender Iwilldoit.
The big betting race on Saturday is the Betfair Hurdle (3.35) with Emmet Mullins responsible for the 3-1 ante-post favourite Filey Bay, who was sold to JP McManus last month. Greatwood Hurdle second Gin Coco and last-time-out winners Monviel, No Ordinary Joe and Hacker Des Places are other leading contenders in the 2m½f event.
Naas stages the Listed BBA Ireland Opera Hat Chase – won for the second time by Elimay last year - while the other fixtures in Britain take place at Uttoxeter over jumps and Lingfield and Wolverhampton on the all-weather.
Sunday
The Boyne Hurdle and Ten Up Novice Hurdle – both sponsored by William Hill – are the Grade 2 highlights at Navan. Exeter hosts a Listed mares’ chase and novice hurdle – sponsored by Virgin Bet – as well as a Pertemps qualifier. The all-weather action comes from Southwell.
