'It was a really horrendous injury' - Cillin Leonard rides first winner since breaking both arms

Conditional jockey Cillin Leonard was back in the winner's enclosure for the first time since breaking both arms in October.

Leonard was unseated after a horse fell in front of him at Fontwell and, on just his second ride back, made all on Rostello in the 3m½f handicap chase to win by 14 lengths.

"I was thrilled for Cillin as it was only his second ride back from a really horrendous injury," winning trainer Richard Newland said.

"He was out of action for four months – he was up at Oaksey House for two months – so it was great for him to get one on the board."

Leonard's last win came aboard the same horse at Stratford last July and Newland was glad to have him back in the saddle.

"Rostello is a bit of a marmite character. When he's in the mood he's okay, but quite often he's not in the mood," Newland said.

"Cillin gets on exceptionally well with him. He gave him a beautiful ride, but whether the same Rostello turns up next week or the week after – I don't know!"

Sublime Sean

Sean Bowen continued his career-best season with a double. He sent the Olly Murphy-trained She's A Fine Wine well clear to land the mares' bumper, the start of an across-the-card treble for the trainer, who was also successful with Doctor Ken and Auditoria at Taunton.

Bowen completed his double aboard 12-year-old Breizh Alko for trainer Martin Keighley in the finale.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.