- More
'The x-ray showed nothing' - initial veterinary checks fail to pinpoint injury after Haatem's late withdrawal from Marois
Haatem, a late withdrawal before the start of Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, returned to Richard Hannon's yard in Wiltshire on Monday with initial veterinary checks failing to pinpoint any injury.
The Royal Ascot winner was withdrawn after rider James Doyle felt something was amiss with his mount on the way to post but an x-ray taken immediately after the race returned clear, although he will continue to be monitored by Hannon and his team before future plans are formulated.
"We x-rayed him straight after the race and that showed nothing so there doesn't seem to be anything too serious," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Haatem's owners Wathnan Racing on Monday morning.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Aidan O'Brien bids to hit £5 million in prize-money in Britain this year with rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday
- Classy mare Free Wind retired after sustaining an injury when leaving the stalls at Glorious Goodwood
- The Epsom Dash-winning apprentice who operated at a 45 per cent strike-rate last week and has one ride at Kempton today
- What's on this week: a midweek treat as Economics set for Deauville return before a Group 1 double-header on Sunday
- James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York
- Aidan O'Brien bids to hit £5 million in prize-money in Britain this year with rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday
- Classy mare Free Wind retired after sustaining an injury when leaving the stalls at Glorious Goodwood
- The Epsom Dash-winning apprentice who operated at a 45 per cent strike-rate last week and has one ride at Kempton today
- What's on this week: a midweek treat as Economics set for Deauville return before a Group 1 double-header on Sunday
- James Fanshawe hoping Ambiente Friendly 'might be more effective' over ten furlongs in rematch with City Of Troy at York