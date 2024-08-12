Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The x-ray showed nothing' - initial veterinary checks fail to pinpoint injury after Haatem's late withdrawal from Marois

Haatem: was a late withdrawal from the Marois
Haatem: was a late withdrawal from the MaroisCredit: Edward Whitaker

Haatem, a late withdrawal before the start of Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, returned to Richard Hannon's yard in Wiltshire on Monday with initial veterinary checks failing to pinpoint any injury.

The Royal Ascot winner was withdrawn after rider James Doyle felt something was amiss with his mount on the way to post but an x-ray taken immediately after the race returned clear, although he will continue to be monitored by Hannon and his team before future plans are formulated.

"We x-rayed him straight after the race and that showed nothing so there doesn't seem to be anything too serious," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Haatem's owners Wathnan Racing on Monday morning.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain