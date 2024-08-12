'The x-ray showed nothing' - initial veterinary checks fail to pinpoint injury after Haatem's late withdrawal from Marois

Haatem , a late withdrawal before the start of Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, returned to Richard Hannon's yard in Wiltshire on Monday with initial veterinary checks failing to pinpoint any injury.

The Royal Ascot winner was withdrawn after rider James Doyle felt something was amiss with his mount on the way to post but an x-ray taken immediately after the race returned clear, although he will continue to be monitored by Hannon and his team before future plans are formulated.

"We x-rayed him straight after the race and that showed nothing so there doesn't seem to be anything too serious," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Haatem's owners Wathnan Racing on Monday morning.