The winners and losers from Glorious Goodwood who could make a mark at York's Ebor festival

After a week of top-class action at Glorious Goodwood, the Flat racing season moves on towards York’s Ebor festival. With many ante-post markets starting to form, we can begin to think about where some of Goodwood’s winners and losers might turn up on the Knavesmire . . .

All six of the runners who contested the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood have entries in the Great Voltiguer Stakes at York. The shortest priced of this group is the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Chesspiece (general 12-1) who put up an admirable front-running display before being narrowly defeated by Desert Hero . The other Gordon Stakes runners entered here are Espionage (14-1), Artistic Star (16-1), Burdett Road (25-1) and Canberra Legend (25-1).

Ante-post market

Paddy Power: 6-4 Gregory, 5 Tower Of London, 7 Castle Way, 8 Military Order, Adelaide River, 8 Continuous, 10 Sprewell, 12 bar

12-1 bar

Following Paddington’s commanding success in the Sussex Stakes, Aidan O’Brien suggested a trip to the Knavesmire could be next for the son of Siyouni as he continues his glorious summer. Should he take in the Juddmonte International he would be the first three-year-old that O’Brien has sent to the race since 2019 when he struck with Japan. On the back of his Goodwood win, Paddington was cut to 7-4 (from 7-2) with Paddy Power to claim a fifth successive Group 1.

Ante-post market

Coral: 7-4 Paddington, 3 Mostahdaf, 4 Desert Crown, 7 King Of Steel, 8 Nashwa, 10 Auguste Rodin, Bay Bridge, Alflaila, The Foxes 14 bar

Paddington clears away to win the Sussex Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Flora Of Bermuda made a striking impression when comfortably landing the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy and her odds for the Group 2 Lowther Stakes were subsequently cut to 8-1 (from 25). She had endured a luckless season up to then with a troubled passage in the Hilary Needler at Beverley before being drawn on the wrong side of the track in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. The consistent Juniper Berries (16-1) is also entered in the Lowther following her creditable second to Flora Of Bermuda at Goodwood. Ornellaia , an eyecatching maiden winner from the week, is chalked up as a 20-1 shot for York.

Ante-post market

Betfair: 13-8 Ylang Ylang, 2 Relief Rally, 7-2 Porta Fortuna, 6 Pearls and Rubies, 7 Star Of Mystery, 8 Flora Of Bermuda, 9 Beautiful Diamond, 11 Brighter, 12 bar

Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn could be in line to contest the Yorkshire Oaks. She was cut to 6-1 (from 16) for what would be her first try at a mile and a half. Above The Curve was just half a length behind Al Husn in the Nassau and could also feature in this race. Currently priced at 12-1, it would also be her run over this far. Free Wind (16-1) was a disappointing odds-on favourite in the Lillie Langtry but could prove a different proposition back at York, a track she has won at this season.

Ante-post market

Paddy Power: 3 Soul Sister, 7-2 Savethelastdance, 5 Emily Upjohn, 6 Al Husn, 8 Bluestocking, 12 Above The Curve, Stay Alert, 12 Rosscarbery, 14 bar

Al Husn and Jim Crowley win the Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Similar to the Great Voltiguer, the majority of the field from the Goodwood Cup could reappear in the Lonsdale Cup. The shortest priced of these runners is Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami (7-2), who could only manage sixth at Goodwood. Quickthorn at York 12 months ago in almost identical style to his Goodwood win and is 5-1 to repeat that with runner-up Emily Dickinson 8-1. Coltrane came third and is 9-2, fourth Eldar Eldarov could be good value at 11-1 whereas Giavellotto (8-1) came fifth and will be looking to follow up his course win in the Yorkshire Cup earlier this season.

Ante-post market

Bet365: 3 Vauban, 7-2 Courage Mon Ami, 4 Gregory, 9-2 Coltrane, 5 Quickthorn. 8 Emily Dickinson, 8 Giavellotto, 10 Tower Of London, 14 bar

Molecomb third Kylian is the shortest priced of the Goodwood contenders in line to tackle the Gimcrack at 4-1. He was outpaced early in that sharp downhill test and looks ready for his first try at six furlongs, while a return to a sounder surface could also help. Baheer (25-1) and Barnwell Boy (16-1) also ran in the Molecomb.

Ante-post market

Sky Bet: 7-2 Johannes Brahms, 4 Kylian, 9-2 Big Evs, 9-2 Jasour, 5 Elite Status, 8 His Majesty, 9 Haatem, 10 Unquestionable, 11 bar

Kylian: could be ready for a step up to six furlongs in the Gimcrack Credit: Mark Cranham

Highfield Princess is the major mover in the Nunthorpe market following her return to winning ways in the King George Qatar Stakes. She ran to an RPR of 122 when beating The Platinum Queen in the Nunthorpe last season, a rating which she matched last week. The John Quinn-trained mare seems to be running into peak form and she has been cut to 7-4 (from 11-4) for York. Equality (20-1) and Equilateral (33-1) were both well beaten by Highfield Princess at Goodwood and have drifted in the betting for the Nunthorpe. Big Evs (8-1) was a convincing winner of the Molecomb and a supplementary entry is on the way for Mick Appleby's star two-year-old.

Ante-post market

Ladbrokes: 7-4 Highfield Princess, 3 Bradsell, 8 Azure Blue, Dramatised, Big Evs, 8 Dramatised, 10 Twilight Calls, 14 Regional, 16 bar

The one-two from the Lennox Stakes remain in contention for the City of York, with Kinross once again favoured by the market. He is priced at around 7-4 for this Group 2 with runner-up Isaac Shelby 6-1, although trainer Brian Meehan indicated the Prix de la Foret might be the colt’s next target. Barring accidents, Frankie Dettori is in line to take the ride on Kinross for owner Marc Chan, with the Italian maestro hunting a seventh Group success aboard the son of Kingman.

Ante-post market

Sky Bet: 7-4 Kinross, 6 Isaac Shelby, 6 Al Suhail, 7 Mutasaabeq, 8 Sacred, 12 Olivia Maralda, 14 Holloway Boy, 14 Angel Bleu, 16 bar

Frankie Dettori celebrates another win aboard Kinross in the Lennox Stakes Credit: Edward WhitakerMansa Musa

Sweet William was the big mover in the Ebor market following another easy success in the 1m6f handicap at Goodwood on Saturday. He was cut to 4-1 favourite (from 12) having picked up a 4lb penalty for this win. A potential barrier is that he still needs eight to come out and only once in the last five years has a rating of 99 – his mark for the Ebor – been sufficient to get in the big handicap. Connections are keen to run in Europe's richest handicap and he's sure to be a major player if he makes the final 22.

Ante-post market

Sky Bet: 4 Sweet William, 6 Absurde, 10 Real Dream, 12 Golden Rules, Live Your Dreams, Okita Soushi, 14 Chillingham, 14 Dawn Rising, 16 bar

Read these next . . .

Champion juvenile and 'class sprinter' Little Big Bear retired due to injury

Criticism of Oisin Murphy for his losing Goodwood ride is undeserved

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.