The King and Queen enjoy annual private visit to Newmarket

The King and Queen enjoyed their annual private visit to Newmarket on Monday, when they visited the stables of John and Thady Gosden, Sir Michael Stoute and William Haggas to view their current string of horses in training in the town.

The visit was much like a similar trip the late Queen Elizabeth II used to take when calling in around the time of the Guineas meeting every year to see her string out at exercise. She would sometimes bring other members of the royal family with her.

The highest-rated horse the King and Queen’s colours in Newmarket is the William Haggas-trained Desert Hero , who landed a memorable win in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot just over a year ago.

Among the horses shown to the King and Queen at the Clarehaven Stables base of the Gosdens was the unbeaten three-year-old filly Rainbows Edge , who holds an entry in a Group 3 contest at Ascot on Saturday, as well as the dual winner Crown Estate .

Crown Estate: Salisbury winner is a useful prospect for the King and Queen Credit: Edward Whitaker

The visit comes not long after the Queen was appointed patron of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association. She succeeds the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was patron for 68 years from 1954 until her death in September 2022.

Also in May, it was announced that the Queen agreed to be the royal patron of York racecourse.

Those roles build on existing links to the sport for Her Majesty, notably as patron of the National Stud as well as being president of Ebony Horse Club, a riding charity in Brixton, London.

