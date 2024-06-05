Nevin Truesdale to step down as chief executive of Jockey Club at the end of the year

Nevin Truesdale is to leave the Jockey Club by the end of the year after more than a decade with the organisation, the last four of which have been spent as chief executive.

Truesdale said it has been a “true privilege” to work for the Jockey Club, British racing’s largest commercial group, adding that he would remain in his role while a successor was found.

He said: “The Jockey Club has a unique role; being run solely to invest the money it makes back into our sport. It has been a true privilege and my career highlight to work for and then lead this organisation over the past 11 years.

“Its achievements are down to the world-class people at its heart, without doubt the strongest team the business has ever had. Together we have faced some of the most significant challenges imaginable over the last four years, but our people have remained steadfast in their commitment to help build a thriving sport for the benefit of all.”

Prior to joining the Jockey Club as group finance director in 2013, Truesdale had worked in finance roles at the AA and British Gas. Having advanced to chief financial officer at the Jockey Club, he was thrust into the position of interim chief executive in August 2020 following the resignation of Delia Bushell after a report upheld claims of bullying against her.

Truesdale’s appointment was made official at the start of 2021. During his tenure, he oversaw the running of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and 2021 Derby behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the challenges created by the Gambling Act review, rising cost of living and animal rights protesters.

Last year, the start of the Grand National was delayed by 14 minutes after protesters from Animal Rising accessed the course. This prompted the Jockey Club to seek an injunction against persons associated with the organisation prior to last year’s Derby, where a significant sum was also spent on additional security and fencing. Nevertheless, one protester did make it on to the track after the Classic had started.

As well as leading racing's response to the protesters, Truesdale played an instrumental role in rallying the sport against affordability checks proposed under the government's review of gambling legislation and regulations. A petition he launched on behalf of the industry received more than 100,000 signatures from the public in less than a month resulting in a debate by MPs on the subject in Westminster Hall.

Nevin Truesdale: played an instrumental role in the sport's fight against affordability checks Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Jockey Club has also faced challenges from falling attendances, particularly at the Cheltenham Festival, the group’s flagship meeting and a prominent income source, although crowds have also been declining for the likes of the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Derby.

The dip in attendances at Cheltenham of 40,000 across the four days impacted the Jockey Club’s finances to the extent that it announced that prize-money contribution by the group would fall by £750,000, with five Premier racedays removed from the programme as a result.

Concerns have also increased among Jockey Club members, as detailed in a Racing Post special report last month, about the direction of the organisation including criticism of a centralisation of decision-making at the expense of local racecourses and their communities.

Nevertheless, Truesdale was praised for his work by Sandy Dudgeon, the Jockey Club's senior steward, who will be replaced in the role by Dido Harding following the conclusion of the July meeting at Newmarket next month.

Dudgeon said: “Over the last decade Nevin has made an outstanding contribution to the Jockey Club and horseracing, not just in his time as CEO but also as chief financial officer before that. Nevin took over the role of chief executive at an extremely challenging and unprecedented time both for the business and the whole racing industry and steered us successfully out of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis. He has also overseen a period of significant business transformation and improvement, as well as the building of a very strong team, for which the board of stewards and I are immensely grateful.

"He will leave our business and sport in a better place thanks to his leadership, with a new long-term plan to strengthen and grow our business and sport. By putting in place an orderly transition, we will ensure a smooth handover to new leadership and continuity in running the Jockey Club. Nevin leaves with our very best wishes for success in his future career but, for now, there is much to do and it is very much business as usual.”

