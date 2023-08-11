'The bone was poking up in the skin' - Harrison Shaw set for another spell on the sidelines

Who would be a jockey? Scarcely a fortnight after returning from a broken wrist, luckless Harrison Shaw is set for another spell out of action with a broken collarbone.

The northern-based rider suffered his latest injury when he was unseated soon after the start in a 5f race at Catterick.

"It's the most painful thing I've done," he said. "I've broken a few things but this is quite sore.

"I was winded at first but the bone was poking up in the skin so I knew straight away it was pretty bad."

Harrison Shaw: "It's the most painful thing I've done" Credit: Andrew Dietz

Shaw, who has ridden more than 160 winners in a career that began in 2017, is seeking expert advice to assess the extent of damage to his collarbone.

"I'm going to see a specialist in York on Friday to see whether or not it needs plating up," he said. "I'm hoping I won't be out too long. Some people say four weeks and some say six. If I could be back in early September I've got a couple of months before the end of the season."

Shaw, 27, had ridden the eighth winner of his abbreviated campaign just five days before his latest fall.

"It's a bad time of year to be off, as it's when you want to be busy and doing well and things have been going all right," he said.

"But I've only just done my wrist. I broke that when one went down in front of me at Lingfield on June 10 and I went straight over the top of it. I was out for five weeks and five days. I came back and just two weeks later I've done this."

Paul Hanagan: Hopes to be back in action next week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dual former champion jockey Paul Hanagan, who has been out of action since he was hurt in an incident at the start at Thirsk last Saturday, has avoided serious damage according to an MRI scan.

He is having treatment on a haematoma on his right hip and hopes to resume early next week.

Now read these...

BHA stands firm over removal of saunas despite growing complaints from riders

William Buick comes in for Hi Royal ride in Jacques le Marois as Kevin Ryan readies a pair of aces

Frankie Dettori's potential rides on his final day in Britain on Champions Day at Ascot in October

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.