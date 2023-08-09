BHA stands firm over removal of saunas despite growing complaints from riders

The BHA on Wednesday refused to bow to mounting pressure from jockeys calling for the reintroduction of saunas on racecourses.

For many years, riders regularly used on-site saunas in a bid to shed a few pounds on racedays, but that has been prohibited since the Covid pandemic and in 2021 the regulator banned the facilities permanently .

However, calls to reintroduce them have grown in recent days. Prolific Flat jockey Ben Curtis described the use of saunas as safe on Wednesday and said the decision to remove them was detrimental to riders.

"A majority of jockeys ride dehydrated at some point if not daily, that is part and parcel of the path we chose," he posted on Twitter, adding "common sense must prevail."

Richard Kingscote, who won last year's Derby on Desert Crown, added: "Jockeys will always have the need to sweat even if the weights go up. We're just asking for the facility to do it in the easiest way."

Neil Callan and Tom Marquand are other leading riders who have raised the issue recently, but a BHA spokesman said: “Saunas haven't been used on British racecourses since before the pandemic and, in November 2021, the BHA, PJA [Professional Jockeys Association] and RCA [Racecourse Association] agreed that they should be removed completely.

"This was on the basis of jockey health and safety, but also to create the necessary space to modernise weighing room facilities, bringing female changing facilities into the modern age and improving safeguarding standards at racecourses. All saunas have now been removed or decommissioned from British racecourses.

“We of course recognise that weight management is a subject of vital importance for jockeys, and last year worked with the PJA and others to agree changes that saw the 3lb Covid weight allowance replaced by a 2lb rise in the published weights, alongside the introduction of an increased 4lb safety allowance.

“We've also been working closely with the PJA and others to explore a longer-term, sustainable approach to weight management, with the aim of better supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of riders.”

Wilf Walsh: "We need a sustainable solution and simply reintroducing saunas is not the answer"

RCA chairman Wilf Walsh defended the decision to ban saunas and also called for a lasting formula to address issues of jockeys' weight management.

"Reintroducing saunas is just a sticking plaster rather than a solution to what is a wider physical and mental health issue," Walsh, a BHA board member, said. "It's too important to be dealt with by the reintroduction of saunas after a [PJA] survey which has come out of nowhere, and after the PJA sanctioned the removal of saunas not too long ago.

"We can't keep circling around the fact people are getting heavier biologically and genetically. We need a sustainable solution for this and simply reintroducing saunas is not the answer."

A study is being undertaken by the BHA to potential future changes, which could include weight allowances – as when saunas were initially closed – or a raising of minimum weights. It is understood the study will also assess the effect of dehydration on reaction time and strength. Riding while dehydrated was the main safety concern regarding sauna use, with reaction time said to be slower.

Walsh added: "We want to find a long-term sustainable solution which is why we're embarking on a pretty serious piece of research.

"This is about the health and wellbeing of equine participants and jockeys, no question about it. That's why I've been so frustrated about the way the PJA have been represented on this and other issues – a long-term solution is needed whether that's weight allowances or individual minimum weights, which I personally favour."

