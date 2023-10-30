Bravemansgame and Pic D'Orhy among eight entries for the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday

Cheltenham Gold Cup second Bravemansgame is among eight entries for the Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Bryan Drew's star chaser won the race by three and a half lengths last year before going on to win the King George VI Chase, but he also has the option of the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 25.

His trainer Paul Nicholls could instead be represented by Johnny de la Hey's Pic D'Orhy , who struck at the top level for the first time in the Marsh Chase at Aintree in April and would be attempting three miles for the first time.

If successful, Nicholls, who has also previously won the race with Seemorebusiness, Silviniaco Conti and Cyrname, would become the race's joint most successful trainer alongside Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Midnight River: likeable chaser could start his season at Wetherby Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 14-time champion trainer's former assistant Dan Skelton also has two entries, with last season's dual Grade 3 winner Midnight River and the lightly raced grey Sail Away ready to start their seasons.

Ahoy Senor, who was sent off favourite for last year's race, and Aye Right, who was agonisingly beaten on his reappearance at Chepstow, are also engaged alongside the versatile Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher.

Irish representation could come from the Mouse Morris stable in the shape of Gentlemansgame, who was last seen chasing home Easy Game in a Grade 2 at Down Royal in September.

