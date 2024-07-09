The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Stintino Sunset (3.40 Yarmouth)

Julia Feilden’s filly caught the eye over this course and distance on her return to turf in April. Held up towards the rear that day, the daughter of Twilight Son was travelling sweetly two from home - and going just as well as the winner - when switched all the way round the field in a move that didn’t look wholly necessary. The bird had flown by the time she was straightened up but that effort showed she was back in decent nick. Lady luck again failed her at Leicester next time, going well in rear once more before failing to get a run, and her latest start also left connections wondering what might have been, the four-year-old beaten narrowly having been carried left inside the last. Likely soft ground will pose no problems and she can gain a deserved success.

God Of Fire (4.05 Kempton)

This penalised son of Muhaarar looked a promising sort when winning a Wolverhampton maiden in January of last year and was subsequently handed an opening mark of 81. Sadly it was pretty much downhill from there for Stuart Williams but market support suggested a revival was possible on his first start for the Kublers in the middle of last month and so it proved, the gelding shaping well as runner-up off a mark of 70. Sent to Beverey four days ago on his second start for the yard, the four-year-old looked to have it to do against one who’d won by over six lengths the time before and also escaped a penalty. However, it was one-way traffic and he made all, winning unchallenged off 72. In truth he’d make bundles of appeal off his new, lenient-looking mark of 78 so today’s 5lb penalty looks unlikely to stop him.

Rory The Cat (4.20 Catterick)

The son of Starspangledbanner has turned into a likeable sort since joining Lucinda Russell in the middle of last year, striking at the second time of asking for the yard off 52 over 1m2f at Beverley before just failing next time off 4lb higher. He made no mistake back at Beverley on his fourth start for Russell, landing some decent bets in the process, and a run of consistent efforts followed before his attentions were turned to hurding, where again he went in at the second time of asking, winning at Musselburgh in November before following up at the same track in January. The chestnut made a promising return to the Flat over 2m1f at Pontefract last month, hitting the front over a furlong out before weakening close home with his jockey having dropped a rein and his run last time can be written off, the combination of good to firm ground and 1m5f providing an insufficient test. This track and trip looks more like it and these conditions should prove ideal.

