Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

City Escape (6.50 Ffos Las)

Took a liking to this track last year, winning twice off higher marks than today's. Poorly placed when a late-closing third dropped to this grade at Wolverhampton last time and can get back to winning ways under Oisin Murphy.

Paul Curtis

City Escape 18:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Calafrio (5.30 Catterick)

Looked a bit unlucky over 6f at Thirsk last time. He was staying on well at the finish, so moving back up to 7f should suit, and Philip Kirby's yard is in good form.

Steffan Edwards

Calafrio 17:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (3lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

The Punt nap

God Of Fire (4.05 Kempton)

The son of Muhaarar has got right back on track since joining the Kublers and won unchallenged four days ago. That came against a warm favourite who had plenty going for him and a 5lb penalty looks unlikely to halt his progress.

Richard Russell

God Of Fire 16:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Newmarket nap

Miss El Fundi (4.35 Kempton)

Ran well for a long way to be second in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and fancied to give Sir Mark Prescott his first juvenile winner of the year.

David Milnes

Miss El Fundi 16:35 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Wannabeawallabie (3.30 Lingfield)

Chased home a well-treated improving rival, who has won again since, at Yarmouth last month and a similar effort could see him lose his maiden tag.

Dave Edwards

Wannabeawallaby 15:30 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Dark horse

Magical Zoe (6.30 Fairyhouse)

Smart mare over hurdles and made an encouraging debut on the Flat when fifth in a Listed race at Cork in April, was a ready winner of a maiden at Down Royal last time out and should appreciate the step up in trip here.

Neil McCabe

Magical Zoe 18:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

