Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
City Escape (6.50 Ffos Las)
Took a liking to this track last year, winning twice off higher marks than today's. Poorly placed when a late-closing third dropped to this grade at Wolverhampton last time and can get back to winning ways under Oisin Murphy.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Calafrio (5.30 Catterick)
Looked a bit unlucky over 6f at Thirsk last time. He was staying on well at the finish, so moving back up to 7f should suit, and Philip Kirby's yard is in good form.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
God Of Fire (4.05 Kempton)
The son of Muhaarar has got right back on track since joining the Kublers and won unchallenged four days ago. That came against a warm favourite who had plenty going for him and a 5lb penalty looks unlikely to halt his progress.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Miss El Fundi (4.35 Kempton)
Ran well for a long way to be second in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and fancied to give Sir Mark Prescott his first juvenile winner of the year.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Wannabeawallabie (3.30 Lingfield)
Chased home a well-treated improving rival, who has won again since, at Yarmouth last month and a similar effort could see him lose his maiden tag.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Magical Zoe (6.30 Fairyhouse)
Smart mare over hurdles and made an encouraging debut on the Flat when fifth in a Listed race at Cork in April, was a ready winner of a maiden at Down Royal last time out and should appreciate the step up in trip here.
Neil McCabe
