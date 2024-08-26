Seagulls Eleven could aim to keep feelgood factor going for Premier League owners at Sandown on Saturday

Superlative Stakes runner-up Seagulls Eleven could bid to go one better in Saturday’s Sky Bet Solario Stakes (3.35).

The Hugo Palmer-trained juvenile is one of 15 entered in the Sandown Group 3 and could continue a superb couple of weeks for his Premier League footballer ownership group.

The son of Palmer’s 2016 2,000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold runs in the blue and white colours of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the Two Plus Three Two Plus Four partnership, which is spearheaded by James Milner.

Brighton have made the perfect start to the season with a 3-0 win at Everton before a dramatic late winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Milner and ten teammates, including last Saturday’s opening goalscorer against Manchester United Danny Welbeck, own Seagulls Eleven, who chased home the unbeaten Ancient Truth in the Group 2 Superlative last month.

The Haydock novice winner’s potential rivals include Tiger Mask , who could bid to provide trainer Karl Burke with Group-race success for the second Saturday in a row after Ice Max’s win in the Celebration Mile.

Tiger Mask was fourth in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time, form which was boosted by the third Cool Hoof Luke landing the Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday.

Last Thursday’s York nursery winner Angel Hunter could contest Group company for the first time in the 7f £65,000 contest and William Buick is an eyecatching early jockey booking on Aidan O’Brien’s sole entry, Surpass .

Classic-placed Tamfana could drop back to a mile for the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes (2.25), the other Group 3 on Sandown's Saturday card. David Menuisier's filly was fourth over a mile and a half in the Grand Prix de Paris last month and is one of 15 entered in the £85,000 event along with Royal Ascot winner Doha .

Read these next:

What's on this week: Racing League finale the warm-up for a Solario with an honour roll including Kingman and Masar

Can Lizzie Quinlan become Cartmel's champion trainer as we say goodbye to the Cumbria track for 2024?

'He was pure class' - dual Group 1 winner Vandeek retired from racing to join Cheveley Park roster for 2025

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



​​