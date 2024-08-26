- More
'He was pure class' - dual Group 1 winner Vandeek retired from racing to join Cheveley Park roster for 2025
Vandeek has retired from racing and will stand at Cheveley Park Stud after the Newmarket operation bought a share in the dual Group 1-winning juvenile. He will stand in partnership with racing owner Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa's KHK Racing.
A son of the red-hot Havana Grey, the colt was unbeaten as a juvenile for Simon and Ed Crisford, winning on debut at Nottingham and then landing the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on his second start. He then secured a Group 1 double when landing the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, becoming the highest-rated British trained two-year-old of last season.
Vandeek was placed in both starts this season, including when a fine third in the July Cup. After that run he sustained a minor soft tissue injury and will not run again, instead being prepared to take up stallion duties at Cheveley Park for 2025.
Bred by Maywood Stud, Vandeek sold to Childwickbury Stud for 52,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale, before being purchased by Glending Stables at the following year's Tattersalls December Yearling Sale. He was the joint top lot at last year's Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale when selling to Anthony Stroud for 625,000gns.
He hails from the speedy family of champion sire and July Cup winner Anabaa, and Group 1 winner and prolific producer Balbonella.
Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson said: "Patricia Thompson [stud owner] is delighted to have been able to secure Vandeek, in partnership with Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to stand at Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket, making this very exciting son of Havana Grey available to British and international breeders and thus further enhancing the long established history of Cheveley Park Stud standing world-class stallions”.
Simon Crisford said: "Vandeek was a brilliant two-year-old for Sheikh Khalid and his amazing turn of foot set him apart from the others. He had a wonderful temperament and he was such a great pleasure to train. His Juddmonte Middle Park victory was sensational and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better winner of that race. He was pure class and it is such a great shame he didn’t have the opportunity to fulfil his potential this year.”
Jockey James Doyle added: “I got a huge thrill from riding Vandeek in the Middle Park and he was an exceptional racehorse blessed with a blistering turn of pace."
A fee for Vandeek will be announced in due course.
