'I want to be against the front two' - are Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez vulnerable in the Futurity?

Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway, two of the Racing Post's top tipsters, are happy taking on the Futurity Trophy big two Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez in the feature race at Doncaster (2.10 ).

Speaking on The Morning Post , the Racing Post's brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill, both tipsters believe the two leading juveniles, trained by powerhouses Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien, could be vulnerable in the final Group 1 race of the Flat season.

Kealy said: "We're trying to find reasons to knock him down, but he's the one to beat. My issue would be that he's ran a huge number two weeks ago. It's a quick turnaround for a horse who has run big, even though it looked easy.

"Dancing Gemini absolutely ran away with the Flying Scotsman and he's by Camelot, so there's no reason why he won't stay a mile. He has no issues with soft ground, he stays very well and he's very good."

Rodway added: "Godolphin don't train many winners at Doncaster at this time of year and Charlie Appleby is 1-20 at the track in October. He could still win the Derby and blowout here.

"I don't know who's going to win this, but I want to be against the front two [Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez]."

Ancient Wisdom is a best-price 11-8 favourite, with Diego Velazquez at 5-2. The Roger Teal-trained Dancing Gemini, who has won his last two including a Listed race at this track last month, is next in the market at 11-2 while God's Window is the only other of the eight runners to be available at single-figure odds.

Ballymount Boy fancied in Listed race

Vandeek (Andrea Atzeni) beat Ballymount Boy in the Richmond Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Adrian Keatley-trained Ballymount Boy continues to strengthen for the Listed Prospect Stakes at Doncaster (2.45 ) and is now 6-4 (from 13-8).

The two-year-old son of Camacho was last seen finishing in eighth of ten in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp and has been a warm favourite for the 6f contest on Town Moor.

Ballymount Boy has featured five times this year and got off the mark at the second attempt when landing a Hamilton maiden in July, his first start on turf after beginning his career with a runner-up effort on the all-weather at Newcastle in June.

The James Doyle-ridden colt was just a length behind Vandeek in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood before filling the same position in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York in August.

The David O'Meara-trained Esquire is 7-2 second favourite, while Andrew Balding's Al Shabab Storm is a 5-1 chance.

'We're looking forward to the whole card' - Doncaster clerk pleased after inspection

Doncaster passed its 7.30am inspection on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Paul Barker, clerk of the course at Doncaster, was delighted the track survived its morning inspection ahead of an eight-race card which features the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy (2.10) .

Officials called a 7.30am inspection following a mammoth 79.2mm of rainfall in the last week, which resulted in Friday's fixture on Town Moor being cancelled.

However, only a further 1.4mm fell on Friday and with no more rain hitting the track overnight, Barker gave the all clear for racing to take place.

The going is currently heavy with action getting underway at 1.35 , and there is a chance of sunny intervals during racing.

Barker said: "We had a dry, misty night and we’re good to go. We were okay yesterday afternoon and the inspection was called purely on the fact the forecast may have been wrong.

"It’s not a damp morning, but it’s misty and that’s due to clear, and we may even see sunshine as the day goes on.

"We’re looking forward to the whole card, in particular the Group 1. It looks a competitive race and it’ll be interesting to see how many of them act on this easier surface as they’ve seen all season."

The forecast is generally dry for day two of Cheltenham's October meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cheltenham 'dry overnight' on second day of October meeting

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin is expecting a dry forecast for most of day two of October meeting, which is set to be run on ground officially described as good, good to soft in places.

The seven-race card, which begins at 1.15 , features the return of dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter , who makes his first start over fences in the 3m½f novice chase (4.10 ).

Pullin said: "We just had the 2mm during racing yesterday and we were dry overnight. We're forecast to be dry for most of the day, although there's the risk of some showers moving in later this afternoon.

"They'll be the tail end of the day, they might just catch the last race or two, if we see them at all. The ground remains good, good to soft in places."

Non-runners

Cheltenham

1.50: Punta Del Este

2.25: Yes Indeed

4.45: Celtic Dino, Itseemslikeit

Doncaster

3.20: Abduction

3.50: Maximilian Caesar

5.28: Challet

Updated at 9.45am

Market movers

Cheltenham

1.15: Notlontillmay 15-2 (from 8-1)

1.50: Bois Guillbert 9-1 (from 11)

3.00: Gortmillish 11-1 (from 12)

Doncaster

2.10: Deira Mile 50 (from 150)

2.45: Ballymount Boy 6-4 (from 13-8)

3.20: Desperate Hero 4-1 (from 11-2)

