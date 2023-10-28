The Morning Post: brand new Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with Paul Kealy and special guest Lucinda Russell

Join host Dave Orton for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway are on the panel this week to give their views and insight ahead of all the big races on ITV. We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis on the action in Ireland.

The panel are also joined by William Hill ambassador and Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell, who will provide us with the latest news on her runners this weekend, including the returning Corach Rambler.

Watch The Morning Post here

