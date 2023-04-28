Sandown set for sunny day and 19C for final day of British jumps season

Sandown's jumps course could dry "to a degree" for the final day of the British jumps season on Saturday, despite the track having cancelled its Flat card on Friday due to false patches of ground.

Friday's meeting would have featured the return of 2021 Derby winner Adayar, but no problems were anticipated for the jumps finale. The ground is good to soft, soft in places on the chase course and soft, good to soft in places on the hurdles track.

"Once everything was sorted after Friday morning we walked the jumps track. It's been a dry day and it's in a better place," Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said.

"The softer parts of the chase course seem to be going away to the bottom of the track, but it's going to be mainly good to soft. We're calling it the reverse on the hurdles track, but it won't be extreme soft by any means.

"It will be interesting to see what it does overnight and we are set for a sunnier day tomorrow when it'll be around 19C, so it may dry to a degree."

The Group 2 bet365 Mile and the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes have been rescheduled and will take place at Newmarket's Guineas meeting next week.

