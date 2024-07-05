Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:50 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:50 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Ground eases at Sandown after heavy rain with forecast unsettled ahead of Saturday's Eclipse card

City Of Troy powers to Derby glory at Epsom
Derby winner City Of Troy runs in the Coral-Eclipse on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper reported general feedback from jockeys that the ground was riding on "the slow side of good" on Friday, with the prospect of further rain overnight before Saturday's Coral-Eclipse card.

City Of Troy is the headline act on Saturday when he runs for the first time since his impressive Derby success in the Eclipse, and Friday's card at the Esher venue officially took place on ground described as good on the round course and good, good to soft in places on the sprint track.

Speaking before the final race on Friday, Cooper said: "We'll see what the night brings, particularly in the period between now and midnight, which has the greatest risk of rain. In terms of the ground it will be a case of taking stock early in the morning depending on what we've seen overnight."

Conditions had eased on Friday morning and further rain fell during a card featuring three Listed contests.

Now read these...

Landslide victory for Labour with Sir Keir Starmer to be new prime minister 

What happened in the key seats for horseracing in the general election? 

City Of Troy all set for Eclipse test as Aidan O'Brien maps out challenging route to Breeders' Cup Classic 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain