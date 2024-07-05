Ground eases at Sandown after heavy rain with forecast unsettled ahead of Saturday's Eclipse card

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper reported general feedback from jockeys that the ground was riding on "the slow side of good" on Friday, with the prospect of further rain overnight before Saturday's Coral-Eclipse card.

City Of Troy is the headline act on Saturday when he runs for the first time since his impressive Derby success in the Eclipse, and Friday's card at the Esher venue officially took place on ground described as good on the round course and good, good to soft in places on the sprint track.

Speaking before the final race on Friday, Cooper said: "We'll see what the night brings, particularly in the period between now and midnight, which has the greatest risk of rain. In terms of the ground it will be a case of taking stock early in the morning depending on what we've seen overnight."

Conditions had eased on Friday morning and further rain fell during a card featuring three Listed contests.

