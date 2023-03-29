Sandown novice stakes won by Emily Upjohn becomes first Oaks wildcard race

The Sandown novice stakes won last year by subsequent Oaks second Emily Upjohn has been turned into a win-and-you're-in contest for the Epsom Classic.

The contest, run over a mile and a quarter on the Gordon Richards Stakes card in late April, is one of 63 races given a significant prize-money injection as part of the BHA's plans to create a series of developmental races to support horses at the beginning of their careers and the domestic breeding industry.

The £30,000 purse increase encouraged Sandown head of racing and clerk of the course Andrew Cooper to put the race forward to be the first of its type to provide the winner with automatic entry to the Oaks.

"It's been on my mind for a while and trainers like Charlie Appleby have mentioned having it for the Oaks, but I haven't really had a suitable race," Cooper said. "We have the two Epsom wildcard races for the Derby, the Blue Riband and a juvenile conditions race in late September, but nothing for the Oaks.

"The prize-money increase justified the decision. It's a lovely race – you can go back to when User Friendly won it as her maiden, and it's got a long history for throwing up good fillies.

"There's a very similar race at Newbury around at a similar time and I think they are the two established opportunities available for up-and-coming fillies without going into black-type races."

The race is often contested by classy types and will this year provide connections with a last-chance opportunity as it takes place 24 days after entries for the Oaks close next Tuesday.

Cooper added: "If whatever reason you've missed the deadline you've got this as a back-up or as a nice surprise opportunity. Hopefully it will help create a nice narrative."

