Red-hot trainer looking to strike with well-backed new recruit at Kempton

In-form trainer Jack Jones is looking to continue his rampant form with the long-absent Mitigator making his stable debut in the 1m3 handicap (8.30 ) at Kempton.

The Newmarket trainer has struck with two of his last three runners during a remarkable run of seven winners from just 20 runners on the Flat since the start of August.

The rapid development of Jones, who only started training last year, has caught the attention of owner William Prosser, who has sent a team of six horses to the dual-purpose stable.

Two of those are in action at Kempton tonight, with Mitigator carrying the highest hopes on his return from a 488-day layoff.

"He's not been with me overly long and hasn't run for a fair chunk of time, but his homework has been good and he seems very straightforward.

"He wants to please in his work and we're going back to a track he knows well, as his last win was at Kempton over a year and a half ago."

Mitigator has been backed into 6-1 from an overnight high of 10-1 and Jones said: "That's nothing to do with my end, but he would be a sensible each-way bet and should run well."

Spotlight comment

Now with his fourth yard (had a couple of winners lately) back from well over a year on the sidelines; resumes on the same mark as for C&D win (for Patrick Leech) in spring 2022 and the market will be useful.

Mitigator 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Top Button runs for the trainer and owner combo in the 6f novice (6.00 ), making just his second start following a debut run in April 2022.

"He's been off for even longer, but seems a nice horse with plenty of size and scope," said Jones. "I've not had him long and we'll learn a fair bit today, in terms of where we are tripwise."

Both horses will be ridden by Dylan Hogan, who has gained nine winners from 45 rides (20 per cent strike-rate) for Jones this year.

In another positive pointer to the chances of Mitigator, Jones is heading to Kempton despite having a fancied runner in the 5½f handicap at Brighton (5.20 ) in Areille .

"She's run pretty consistently throughout the summer and she looks like she has a good chance," he added. "They've had a lot of rain and it's soft ground there now, but it shouldn't inconvenience her."

