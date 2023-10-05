Punter wins wife and daughter a dream trip to the Breeders' Cup - all thanks to the Racing Post app

One lucky Racing Post app user has earned two of his family members an unforgettable opportunity to experience next month’s Breeders’ Cup.

Clydebank-based David Livingstone placed a bet on the Racing Post app in a competition that ran from the beginning of June to the end of August to earn a couple of grandstand tickets at Santa Anita on November 3 and 4.

With travel and accommodation also included courtesy of Racing Breaks, Livingstone has been forced to miss out on the trip to the US, with his wife Elisabeth and daughter Alison instead making the journey.

Livingstone, 66, said: “Unfortunately I went through surgery a fortnight ago and I’m not allowed to fly for three months, so I’m having to miss out on it. It was a total hip replacement on my left hip. It’s all been fine so far.

“I was just so surprised when I got the message. I’d been waiting two and a quarter years on my operation so I had to just take it.

“My wife is a big racing fan and I’m quite sure my daughter will get into the full swing of things as well. My wife and I have been to America before but we haven’t been to any of the racecourses. Alison, my middle daughter who’s going, has not been to America before so she’s looking forward to it.

“I’ll be 67 two days before the race. They’ll enjoy my birthday present over there.”

Livingstone, who spent time working for Scottish courts and councils before retirement, will enjoy watching on from home, and added: “I’m retired now so I’ve got plenty of time to sit and watch the racing on the telly.

“It used to just be a Saturday afternoon on the telly watching the racing I’d have a wee flutter. I started having a bit more interest during lockdown when the racing was still getting allowed to go on. It was great just to be able to watch that and have a bet on the side just to have an interest all the time. I’ve really been enjoying it the last two or three years.”

