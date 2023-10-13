Prolific hurdler backed into 8-1 from 10 to strike again in Persian War as jumps season hots up at Chepstow

Mullinaree has won his last five starts and is being backed to make it six consecutive wins in the Grade 2 Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (2.10 ) on the first day of Chepstow's jumps season opener.

The feature event has been won by subsequent Grade 1 winners Blaklion, Poetic Rhythm and Thyme Hill in the last decade and the Milton Harris-trained Mullinaree has been backed to join the roll of honour after a string of wins at Fontwell, Market Rasen and Hexham.

Available at 10-1 last night, the seven-year-old is now no bigger than 8-1 to give his trainer another Graded winner after the big-race successes of Knight Salute and Scriptwriter last year.

Harris said: "I think some of these might be better horses going forward, but he's battle-hardened, knows how to race and is fit, healthy and well."

Last year's Champion Bumper third Captain Teague heads the betting and will be bidding to give his trainer Paul Nicholls a fourth win in the last decade following the wins of El Bandit, Secret Investor and McFabulous.

While the jumps action steps up a gear at the Monmouthshire track, there is Group 1 action at Newmarket with the bet365 Fillies' Mile (4.10 ) and an Irish raider is being supported to cause a minor upset.

Caught U Looking: one to watch in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Caught U Looking , who is trained in County Meath by Noel Meade, has been tipped by Pricewise's Tom Segal and is now a 7-1 chance having been as big as 9-1 last night.

The filly was beaten nine lengths by the reopposing Ylang Ylang on her debut but has won her last two starts, including victory in the Group 3 Park Stakes last time, in the style of a top prospect.

Meade, who is best known for his exploits over jumps, has enjoyed notable success on the Flat in recent years with the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Helvic Dream and likeable Pattern performer Layfayette.

