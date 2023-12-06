Racing Post logo
It is up to racecourses to make Premier racing work, says Musselburgh chief in response to marketing budget concerns

DANCING SHADOW (Far Side) Ridden by Noel Fehily wins at Musselburgh 4/2/17Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
The bet365 Edinburgh National will be Musselburgh's first £100,000 jumps raceCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The onus is on racecourses to sell Premier racing to the public and ensure their added investment into the new initiative works, according to Musselburgh chief executive Bill Farnsworth.

The Scottish course hosts two of the earliest Premier racing fixtures on February 3 and 4 with ITV Racing coverage of both days, which include its first £100,000 jumps race – the bet365 Edinburgh National.

Despite the first Premier racing meeting being less than a month away on New Year’s Day at Cheltenham, the project has been given no dedicated marketing budget by the industry and little detail has been revealed about how the fixtures will be differentiated for the racing public.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 6 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 6 December 2023

