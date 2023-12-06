It is up to racecourses to make Premier racing work, says Musselburgh chief in response to marketing budget concerns
The onus is on racecourses to sell Premier racing to the public and ensure their added investment into the new initiative works, according to Musselburgh chief executive Bill Farnsworth.
The Scottish course hosts two of the earliest Premier racing fixtures on February 3 and 4 with ITV Racing coverage of both days, which include its first £100,000 jumps race – the bet365 Edinburgh National.
Despite the first Premier racing meeting being less than a month away on New Year’s Day at Cheltenham, the project has been given no dedicated marketing budget by the industry and little detail has been revealed about how the fixtures will be differentiated for the racing public.
