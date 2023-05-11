Platinum Jubilee Stakes to be renamed The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

The Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed as The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for next month's Royal Ascot meeting in memory of the late monarch.

The Group 1 contest, which will be held on the final day of the meeting on June 24, will pay tribute to the Queen's longstanding passion for racing having been renamed three times this century in commemoration of the former ruler's Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

"The Late Queen's close association with Ascot racecourse was well known throughout the world, but no race at the royal meeting previously carried the name of Queen Elizabeth II," said Sir Francis Brooke Bt., His Majesty's Representative at Ascot.

"His Majesty The King has approved the renaming of the Platinum Jubilee Stakes to The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. This will both honour Her Late Majesty in perpetuity and maintain the connection with the three Jubilees celebrated since the inception of the race in 2002."

Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch before her death in September at the age of 96. A lifelong supporter of racing as well as a breeder and owner, she enjoying 24 Royal Ascot winners across six decades but failed to capture the £1 million sprint now named in her honour.

Her sole runner in the race over the last decade was King's Lynn, who finished 14th last year for Andrew Balding and David Probert behind winner Naval Crown.

Read this next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.