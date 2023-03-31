Pedigree pointers in the Brocklesby as first-season sires get an early chance to make their mark

The Brocklesby is often the stage for the first performances by progeny of first-season sires, and this year's running will be no exception.

Naturally, speed-oriented sires dominate in the 17-strong field, four of whom are by freshmen sires of 2023.

Two of them are by Ballyhane Stud's Flying Childers winner and Group 1-placed sprinter Soldier's Call, perhaps most notably . Owner Nick Bradley bought the colt for €42,000 as a yearling and he is speedily bred, being out of a Frozen Power half-sister to a Mill Reef Stakes winner. Soldier’s Call’s other runner, , has more stamina in his background.

is by another first-season sire in Magna Grecia. Coolmore's 2,000 Guineas and Vertem Futurity winner was off the mark with his first runner in France, and his representative here, trained by Andrew Balding, is out of a two-year-old winner in the Zoffany mare Temerity, a half-sister to Listed juvenile scorer Roxan.

Inns Of Court is the other new sire represented, via the already gelded , who on pedigree might be seen to better effect as the season goes on given his dam, a daughter of New Approach, recorded her best Racing Post Rating in November of her two-year-old campaign.

Other notables from a speed and precocity perspective include , by last year's first-season sire sensation Havana Grey and out of an unraced Royal Applause granddaughter of a juvenile Group 3 winner.

Also catching the eye is , an Expert Eye colt out of a Firebreak mare who won on her first start at two in May of her juvenile season.

Another who looks tailor-made for the Brocklesby is Mehmas’s daughter , given her sire was a precocious and high-class juvenile and is now an established source of two-year-olds and sprinting talent for Tally-Ho.

The filly, one of two in the line-up and receiving 5lb from the colts and geldings, is out of Sepoy's juvenile winner Drop Dead Gorgeous, although there is stamina in the family via German Group 1 winner Mamool. She will also carry the Nick Bradley silks.

