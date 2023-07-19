Owen Burrows: Hukum will need to be at the top of his game and more for strongest King George in years

Owen Burrows is in no doubt Hukum will need the finest performance of his career to win next week's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot, but the trainer is relishing the chance to find out if his stable star is capable of producing the goods.

A Shadwell homebred, Hukum provided Burrows with his first Group 1 in last year's Coronation Cup, but missed the rest of the campaign.

However, he reached new heights when repelling last term's Derby hero Desert Crown on his return to action in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May and is a top-priced 6-1 for King George glory on Saturday week.

The King George has the potential to be one of the races of the year after Desert Crown on Wednesday emerged as a likely participant along with this season's Derby one-two Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, crack filly Emily Upjohn and Pyledriver, an old foe of Hukum who captured the King George 12 months ago.

Burrows, whose classy Anmaat has recently been ruled out for the rest of 2023, said: "I don't want to bleat on about bad luck, but we're due some good luck and we're very pleased with Hukum.

"A little bit of rain about next week will hopefully mean we're not worrying about the ground, but it looks a strong race – the strongest it's been for years. It should be like that, though.

"We've kept him ticking over since we missed the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot [because of quick ground] and he's a pleasure to train. His work has stepped up in the last few weeks and Jim [Crowley] has been in and ridden him in some good bits, so, touch wood, all is good.

Owen Burrows on Hukum: "His work has stepped up in the last few weeks and Jim [Crowley] has been in and ridden him in some good bits, so, touch wood, all is good" Credit: Mark Cranham

"I've been very pleased with him and Jim has been delighted with him. He's showing us all the right signs, similar to how he was before the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown."

As older horses, Hukum, Pyledriver and Desert Crown will carry 11lb more in the King George than three-year-old market leaders Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel.

"You respect them all and I wouldn't pinpoint one horse as the big danger," the Lambourn trainer added. "Those three-year-olds are clashing with the older generation for the first time, so we'll see where we stand.

"We're giving weight away and, at this time of year, I personally like to take on an older horse with an improving three-year-old because it's a fair chunk of weight to give them, and that's not just in Group races, but run-of-the-mill ones."

With that in mind, Burrows is fully aware of the challenge facing his six-year-old.

Asked if a career-best was needed, he replied: "Massively, definitely. You'd be foolish not to say that. He'll have to be at the top of his A game and more, but we're not going to find out how he'll get on if he's stood in his box at home."

Anmaat (near side): Group 1 winner misses rest of the year Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Hukum's stablemate Anmaat , successful in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan on his last start, was being aimed at this month's Eclipse, but a foot problem prevented that and will force him on to the sidelines for an extended period.

"It's a complex issue and I wouldn't be qualified enough to explain the full ins and outs, but he's done for the year," Burrows said.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.35 Ascot, July 29)

bet365: 5-2 King Of Steel, 11-4 Auguste Rodin, 4 Emily Upjohn, 5 Pyledriver, 6 Hukum, 8 Desert Crown, 10 Westover, 12 Luxembourg, 25 bar

Read more on the King George:

'I didn't think he would make it but now he could' - Desert Crown edges closer to lining up in King George

On this evidence it's easy to see why Amo Racing's King Of Steel is favourite for King George showdown

'If they all turn up it will be a hell of a race' - King Of Steel camp relishing King George rematch with Auguste Rodin

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.