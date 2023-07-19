On this evidence it's easy to see why Amo Racing's King Of Steel is favourite for King George showdown

Sunrise on Wednesday morning in the eastern region was officially 4.53am and Roger Varian was about not long after that to put his top three-year-old King Of Steel through his paces on the Limekilns round gallop.

Jockey Raul da Silva’s white teeth could be seen shining through the gloom as the son of Wootton Bassett bounded clear of a decent lead horse, and on this evidence it is easy to see why the Amo Racing colt is 5-2 favourite for the King George at Ascot on Saturday week.

