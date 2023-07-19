'I didn't think he would make it but now he could' - Desert Crown edges closer to lining up in the King George

Last year's Derby hero Desert Crown moved a step closer to making the line-up for the Qipco-sponsored King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week when pleasing connections in his work under Ryan Moore on Wednesday morning.

Desert Crown's only racecourse appearance since winning at Epsom last June was when going down to Hukum on his seasonal reappearance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

Saeed Suhail's son of Nathaniel was the subject of sparkling gallops reports ahead of the Prince of Wales's Stakes before being ruled out with what trainer Sir Michael Stoute described as a minor setback.

"Ryan Moore rode him in work this morning and he worked very nicely," racing manager Bruce Raymond told the Racing Post. "Everybody was very happy with the work. This time last week I wouldn't personally have thought he would make the King George, but now he could. There's no decision and it will be Michael who decides, but there's a chance."

Raymond added: "Poet's Word won the King George for Saeed as an older horse and I'm hoping Desert Crown is a better horse than him. It seems a long time since he was in good form and he definitely needed the race at Sandown."

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.35 Ascot, July 29)

bet365: 5-2 King Of Steel, 11-4 Auguste Rodin, 4 Emily Upjohn, 9-2 Pyledriver, 6 Hukum, 8 Westover, 12 Desert Crown, Luxembourg, 25 bar

