'If they all turn up it will be a hell of a race' - King Of Steel camp relishing King George rematch with Auguste Rodin

King Of Steel has been given the green light for a fascinating rematch with his Derby conqueror Auguste Rodin in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The strapping son of Wootton Bassett will be a first runner for Amo Racing in the July 29 Ascot showpiece, for which he is a general 4-1 chance behind 5-2 favourite Auguste Rodin.

The Roger Varian-trained colt has half a length to find from the Derby and the pair have gone on to enhance the form by winning since; Auguste Rodin the Irish Derby and King Of Steel the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.