Oisin Murphy: 'I made mistakes and now I’ve worked hard to get back to where I want to be'
Oisin Murphy opens up to Peter Thomas about his year in the wilderness and his season of redemption
At what point in the piece does a serial offender become a good role model? It's a dichotomy Oisin Murphy must have pondered in the course of his lengthy battle against the booze, and it sounds as though he's still pondering, digging deep into the psyche of the drinker. The difference is that now he's doing it from the right side of the divide.
"I read recently about Richard Hughes feeling invincible when he went out the night before Royal Ascot and then won three races the next day," says the man whose own demons now sit quietly in the background, no doubt ruing their missed opportunity but still hopeful. "He felt he was riding better because of his drinking. In his own mind it made him have that edge.
"He wouldn't have been pissed. Maybe he would have passed the breathalyser. It's hard to say. He wouldn't have slept much, that's for sure, but the bottom line is that when things are going well, it's all fine, but when it's out of control, like it was for me and it became for him, then it's a problem."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in