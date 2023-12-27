'Aintree could be something we look at' - Iron Bridge no match for Nassalam but given Grand National aim by Jonjo O'Neill

A strong-staying second from Iron Bridge in the Coral Welsh Grand National left Jonjo O'Neill considering a shot at the big one at Aintree in the spring.

The seven-year-old looked destined to finish outside the frame turning in but kept on determinedly to pip Iwilldoit for second in a stiff stamina test, in which 14 of 19 runners pulled up. He still proved no match for the impressive winner Nassalam, who won by 34 lengths.

Paddy Power made him 50-1 for the Grand National, having bounced back to form following a disappointing run at Newbury at the start of the month.

O'Neill, who trained Don't Push It to win at Aintree in 2010, said: "He ran great, we're delighted with him. I didn't think he'd finish second turning in but he was very honest, willing and kept jumping and going. Aintree could be something we look at as well as the Midlands National – all of these sort of races are available to him. He likes the soft ground.

"We didn't have the best prep as things at Newbury last time didn't go to plan, but he ran a great race. We just took on a runaway winner but he's done well to finish second."

Iwilldoit: again showed his liking for Chepstow Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Grand National is not on the agenda for Iwilldoit after his excellent run under top weight. The ten-year-old was racing off a mark 13lb higher than when striking in the race in 2021.

His trainer Sam Thomas said: "I'm delighted, over the moon. He got a lovely ride off Dylan [Johnston] and he's a horse of a lifetime.

"He's at the wrong end of the handicap now but it's only from his own doing as he's been such a great horse. We'll discuss things but I'd say we'd potentially not look at Aintree. He's not a quick horse. He loves these conditions so I'd say it's not on the cards."

