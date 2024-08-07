Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Notable Speech level pegging with City Of Troy for Cartier Horse of the Year after Sussex success

Notable Speech: impressive winner of the Sussex Stakes from Maljoom
Notable Speech: impressive winner of the Sussex Stakes from MaljoomCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech has moved alongside City Of Troy in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings after an impressive Glorious Goodwood success last week.

The Godolphin colt, who also landed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot when producing a powerful turn of foot in the Group 1 and shares top spot in both the horse of the year and three-year-old colt divisions alongside Derby winner City Of Troy on 96 points.

Rosallion, who missed Glorious Goodwood due to a respiratory infection, is on 88 points after victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes.

Goodwood Cup scorer Kyprios (88) continued his domination of the staying ranks when extending his unbeaten run to four this season for Aidan O’Brien and is in pole position to pick up the Cartier stayer award for a second time since 2022. Stablemate Opera Singer moved on to 56 points in the three-year-old filly division following victory in the Nassau Stakes.

In the older horse category, Goliath (64) sits fifth in the standings following his victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes behind Charyn (80), who will bid to stretch his lead in this Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. July Cup hero Mill Stream (60) heads the sprinter category but failed to increase his lead after finishing fifth in Sunday’s Group 1  Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The awards will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Cartier Horse of the Year
96 City Of Troy
96 Notable Speech
88 Kyprios
88 Porta Fortuna
88 Rosallion

Cartier Older Horse
80 Charyn
72 Bluestocking
66 Rebel's Romance

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
96 City Of Troy
96 Notable Speech
88 Rosallion

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Porta Fortuna
56 Ezeliya
56 Opera Singer
56 Sparkling Plenty

Cartier Sprinter
60 Mill Stream
48 Inisherin
40 Asfoora

Cartier Stayer
88 Kyprios
38 Sweet William
34 Tower Of London

Read these next:

Notable return to form while Aidan O'Brien remains top dog - three things we learned this week 

'Amazing' Notable Speech emulates Frankel by completing Guineas-Sussex Stakes double in scorching style

Exclusive: Steve Palmer joins Racing Post Members' Club 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain