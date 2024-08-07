- More
Notable Speech level pegging with City Of Troy for Cartier Horse of the Year after Sussex success
Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech has moved alongside City Of Troy in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings after an impressive Glorious Goodwood success last week.
The Godolphin colt, who also landed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot when producing a powerful turn of foot in the Group 1 and shares top spot in both the horse of the year and three-year-old colt divisions alongside Derby winner City Of Troy on 96 points.
Rosallion, who missed Glorious Goodwood due to a respiratory infection, is on 88 points after victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes.
Goodwood Cup scorer Kyprios (88) continued his domination of the staying ranks when extending his unbeaten run to four this season for Aidan O’Brien and is in pole position to pick up the Cartier stayer award for a second time since 2022. Stablemate Opera Singer moved on to 56 points in the three-year-old filly division following victory in the Nassau Stakes.
In the older horse category, Goliath (64) sits fifth in the standings following his victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes behind Charyn (80), who will bid to stretch his lead in this Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. July Cup hero Mill Stream (60) heads the sprinter category but failed to increase his lead after finishing fifth in Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.
The awards will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20
Cartier Racing Awards standings
Cartier Horse of the Year
96 City Of Troy
96 Notable Speech
88 Kyprios
88 Porta Fortuna
88 Rosallion
Cartier Older Horse
80 Charyn
72 Bluestocking
66 Rebel's Romance
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
96 City Of Troy
96 Notable Speech
88 Rosallion
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Porta Fortuna
56 Ezeliya
56 Opera Singer
56 Sparkling Plenty
Cartier Sprinter
60 Mill Stream
48 Inisherin
40 Asfoora
Cartier Stayer
88 Kyprios
38 Sweet William
34 Tower Of London
Meet the teams: we profile the 12 riders taking part in Saturday's Shergar Cup
'The six pounds is a fair bit to turn around' - weight swing with Big Evs gives Asfoora camp confidence of Nunthorpe reversal
'The turnover just wasn't really there' - bookmakers give mixed verdict on trade at Glorious Goodwood
Impressive Dante winner Economics set for French return as connections decide to bypass Juddmonte International
'None of her defeats were jockey error' - should the Gosdens stick or twist with Kieran Shoemark as their retained jockey?
