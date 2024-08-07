Notable Speech level pegging with City Of Troy for Cartier Horse of the Year after Sussex success

Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech has moved alongside City Of Troy in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings after an impressive Glorious Goodwood success last week.

The Godolphin colt, who also landed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot when producing a powerful turn of foot in the Group 1 and shares top spot in both the horse of the year and three-year-old colt divisions alongside Derby winner City Of Troy on 96 points.

Rosallion , who missed Glorious Goodwood due to a respiratory infection, is on 88 points after victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes.

Goodwood Cup scorer Kyprios (88) continued his domination of the staying ranks when extending his unbeaten run to four this season for Aidan O’Brien and is in pole position to pick up the Cartier stayer award for a second time since 2022. Stablemate Opera Singer moved on to 56 points in the three-year-old filly division following victory in the Nassau Stakes.

In the older horse category, Goliath (64) sits fifth in the standings following his victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes behind Charyn (80), who will bid to stretch his lead in this Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. July Cup hero Mill Stream (60) heads the sprinter category but failed to increase his lead after finishing fifth in Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The awards will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 20

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Cartier Horse of the Year

96 City Of Troy

96 Notable Speech

88 Kyprios

88 Porta Fortuna

88 Rosallion

Cartier Older Horse

80 Charyn

72 Bluestocking

66 Rebel's Romance

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

96 City Of Troy

96 Notable Speech

88 Rosallion

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Porta Fortuna

56 Ezeliya

56 Opera Singer

56 Sparkling Plenty

Cartier Sprinter

60 Mill Stream

48 Inisherin

40 Asfoora

Cartier Stayer

88 Kyprios

38 Sweet William

34 Tower Of London

