Nominations open for 2025 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Nominations open on Tuesday for the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards (TIEA), sponsored by Godolphin, the sport's opportunity to recognise, celebrate and reward the very best individuals in racing's workforce.

Anyone can nominate an employee at a British-based yard or stud across six award categories, with prize-money of £128,500 on offer. A star-studded ceremony will take place in February, with the awards organised by the BHA and run in association with the Racing Post and Racing TV.

Entries can be made online and will close on Tuesday, November 5 at 5pm. A judging panel, chaired by Racing TV presenter Nick Luck, will determine the winners ahead of a ceremony at York on February 24. Former employee of the year winners Sarah Guest and Paddy Trainor are among the 12 judges, as well as ex-jockeys George Baker, Mick Fitzgerald and Mark Bradburne and Aintree's clerk of the course Sulekha Varma.

The bloodstock industry is represented by agent Eileen Harte and National Stud chief executive Anna Kerr, while Racing to School's Ollie McPhail and the heads of Racing Welfare and the National Association of Stable Staff, Dawn Goodfellow and George McGrath, complete the panel.

The 21st TIEA features six categories: Newcomer, Leadership, Rider/Racing Groom, Stud Staff, Dedication, Community, and Employee of the Year, the most prestigious prize of the night.

Last year, Newsells Park Stud’s general manager David Porter-Mackrell scooped the big prize of the night after 15 years of service. He was presented the award by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. The awards will return to York, where the ceremony took place in 2023.

York: awards ceremony returns to the Knavesmire Credit: Edward Whitaker

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: “The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards is an opportunity to nominate someone who deserves to be rewarded for their contribution to British racing and breeding.

“Thanks to the ongoing commitment of Godolphin, the winners and finalists not only secure widespread acclaim, but also significant cash prizes, which make a big difference to themselves and to yards, studs and charitable organisations across the country.

“I’m also delighted the ceremony will be returning to York, where we saw jubilant scenes in 2023 when Sarah Guest was crowned Employee of the Year. Yorkshire has a proud history of racing and breeding and is a fitting venue for this gala occasion.”

Godolphin sponsor the major industry awards in Britain as well as Ireland, Australia and the US. Hugh Anderson, managing director for the UK and Dubai, said: “Godolphin recognises that our sport is built on the hard work of the outstanding people who work within it.

"We're delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards and all I would ask is that people participate by nominating their exceptional colleagues or employees.”

Panel chair Luck added: “The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards is a celebration of the very best of British racing and breeding. It’s been responsible for countless moments of unbridled joy throughout the years and underscores the abundance of passion, commitment and expertise that we are lucky to benefit from across our wonderful sport.

“Whether it’s someone relatively new to your yard or stud, a rising star, or an individual with decades of experience – if you know someone who deserves to be nominated, go to the TIEA website and tell us why they would be a worthy recipient of these truly special awards.”

To nominate, head to thoroughbredawards.co.uk .

Read these next:

From Royal Ascot success to Japanese St Leger glory - assessing the international challenge in the Juddmonte

Black Caviar's final foal by Snitzel dies just days after the loss of the legendary unbeaten mare

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more