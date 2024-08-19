Black Caviar's final foal by Snitzel dies just days after the loss of the legendary unbeaten mare

The final foal out of the late legendary mare Black Caviar has died.

Owners of the champion mare confirmed the loss of the colt by four-time champion stallion Snitzel on Monday, just days after Black Caviar's sad passing on Saturday.

"The owners are saddened to advise that Black Caviar's foal, a colt sired by Snitzel, passed away last night," the owners said in a statement.

"He received around-the-clock, world-class veterinary care, but unfortunately could not be saved.

"The ownership group would like to thank the entire veterinary team who dedicated their time and efforts to caring for Black Caviar and her colt."

The statement added: "The ownership group would also like to acknowledge and thank the Australian public and the racing public globally for the many tributes to Black Caviar. She was much loved and admired."

The Snitzel colt, her ninth foal, had been due to be reared at North Stud in the Hunter Valley, where Black Caviar had been agisting, and where her prominent part-owner Neil Werrett keeps many of his horses.

Black Caviar bore four fillies and two colts in the six years from 2014, the last two a colt and a filly by I Am Invincible, before she missed to that sire in 2019.

In 2021 she left Persian Caviar, now a yet-to-race three-year-old filly in the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman stable, but missed again twice that season, to Extreme Choice and I Am Invincible again.

Black Caviar produced a colt by The Autumn Sun last spring before her final cover from his Arrowfield barnmate, Snitzel.

The greatness of the Moody-trained Black Caviar, whose unbeaten streak of 25 victories from 2009 to 2013 made her a cultural icon and who died one day before her 18th birthday, did not transfer to the breeding barn, though her best progeny was ill-fated.

Of her five foals to race, four were winners, including the Moody-trained Invincible Caviar, who won four of her eight starts, including one at Flemington, and ran fifth and seventh in two shots at Listed class, before dying of a suspected heart attack last November.

to make sure you never miss updates from Australia, New Zealand and beyond and to have ANZ Bloodstock delivered to your inbox every day