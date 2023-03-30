Newmarket to celebrate King's coronation on Guineas weekend with new raceday package

Newmarket racecourse has unveiled its special plans to mark the coronation of King Charles, which falls on Qipco 2,000 Guineas day.

Flat racing's headquarters will celebrate the occasion by opening its gates earlier to enable racegoers to watch the coronation on one of the many big screens located around the course, while there will also be a garden-party themed enclosure where a family of four can bring their own food and drink.

Such a package will cost £32, while other ticket prices for the meeting – and for the remainder of 2023 – have been reduced to reflect the challenges many are facing during the cost of living crisis.

There will be free entertainment for families such as puppet shows, face painting and bouncy castles, while jockeys to have ridden in the royal silks will give a masterclass in race riding and there will be the opportunity to meet a retired royal racehorse.

Racegoers can expect to be serenaded by soprano Laura Wright amid a sea of union jacks, and they will also be able to take home a free memento.

The King could even be represented on the course as his impressive Kempton scorer Slipofthepen has been entered for the 2,000 Guineas.

It was announced in January the Guineas would not be moved away from the coronation date, a departure from some other sports, with the track stating its intention to mark the close relationship between racing and the royal family.

Although the government told sporting bodies there was no need for cancellations, the final day of the football league season has been pushed back to May 7-8 to avoid a clash.

