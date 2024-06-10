Nashwa expected to miss summer highlights after Dubai trip with autumn return under consideration

Nashwa is expected to be back for an autumn campaign after taking her time to recover from the rigours of a first trip to Dubai in March.

The daughter of Frankel misses Royal Ascot and is not expected to be ready to defend her Group 1 Falmouth Stakes crown she won so decisively on the July course at Newmarket a year ago.

After her third Group 1 victory, Nashwa was placed at the highest level in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, Juddmonte International at York and Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

This season, Nashwa was readied early for a crack at the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan and finished ninth behind Facteur Cheval from the outside draw.

Nashwa: wins the Falmouth Stakes last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Irish Champion Stakes in September is the only entry the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old holds and could be an option with an autumn return on the cards.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Nashwa's owner Imad Al Sagar, said: “Nashwa has taken a bit longer to recover from her trip to Dubai in March. We expect to get her back in the second half of the season but there are no immediate targets for her at the moment.“

Nashwa had her most productive year In 2022 when landing successive Group 1 victories in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly and Goodwood's Nassau Stakes under the owner’s retained rider Hollie Doyle.

