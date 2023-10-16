Musselburgh leads the way as Showcase Awards finalists are revealed

Musselburgh leads the way with five nominations across ten categories after the finalists for the 2023 Showcase Awards were revealed on Monday .

The marquee event of the Racecourse Association, in partnership with Great British Racing, the Racing Post, the Racing Foundation and Racing Together, the Showcase Awards celebrate excellence and innovation among British racecourses, with the winners set to be revealed at the home of last year's champion racecourse Aintree on November 23.

Between July and September all British racecourses were invited to submit entries to the awards across eight core categories, chosen to reflect the diverse operation of a racecourse. In addition, two awards decided by the public offer racegoers and owners the opportunity to crown their racecourse of the year. The RCA received 67 racecourse entries in total plus almost 5,000 public votes.

No racecourse has been shortlisted more than Musselburgh, with five finalist nominations in the categories of marketing, food and beverage, raceday, Racing Post readers' award and the RCA/ROA owners’ racecourse of the year.

York racecourse could also be in for a good evening on November 23 after featuring among the finalists for four categories, while Hamilton and Newbury are shortlisted for three awards each.

Paul Swain, head of raceday experience and communications at the RCA, said: "Congratulations to our 2023 Showcase finalists. This list represents the best of British racecourses over the past 12 months and demonstrates their commitment to providing a fantastic experience for participants and racegoers alike. Our independent judging panel commented on the high standard of entries this year which was evident when considering the scores awarded.

"My thanks to all racecourses in supporting the Showcase Awards, our independent judging panel for their time and expertise and to our partners who help elevate this event. Alongside hosts Aintree racecourse, the RCA is eagerly anticipating the Showcase Seminar and Awards where we will crown this year’s winners and overall champion racecourse."

